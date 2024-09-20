Diabetes Walk set for Trussell

This year’s Panola County &amp; North Mississippi Walk for Diabetes has been set for Saturday,
Nov. 23, at Walter Trussell Park in Batesville.
The event is sponsored by the Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi, a non-profit whose mission
is to prevent diabetes associated complications as well as to improve the lives of every child,
adult, and family touched by Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes.
This goal is accomplished through education, medical assistance, support, advocacy, and
research. All money raised at the diabetes walks stays in Mississippi. Visit msdiabetes.org for
more information.

