Diabetes Walk set for Trussell Published 10:06 am Friday, September 20, 2024

Staff Report

This year’s Panola County & North Mississippi Walk for Diabetes has been set for Saturday,

Nov. 23, at Walter Trussell Park in Batesville.

The event is sponsored by the Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi, a non-profit whose mission

is to prevent diabetes associated complications as well as to improve the lives of every child,

adult, and family touched by Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes.

This goal is accomplished through education, medical assistance, support, advocacy, and

research. All money raised at the diabetes walks stays in Mississippi. Visit msdiabetes.org for

more information.