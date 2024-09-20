Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log Published 10:13 am Friday, September 20, 2024

Batesville Fire Dept.

Call Log

Sept. 10

Hwy. 35N, Love’s Travel Stop, vehicle has hit pedestrian, Lifeguard has been toned.

MLK Dr., 27 year old female with an anxiety attack, Lifeguard has been toned.

Van Voris St., 36 year old male complaining of lower back pain.

Hwy. 51N, dumpster fire near the pawnshop.

Hwy. 6E, Arby’s restaurant, gas leak reported.

Commerce Dr., Thermos, 20 year old male is lightheaded.

Dora St., 53 year old male with possible heart attack.

Sept. 11

Pearson St., female patient is vomiting.

Tocowa Rd., mutual aid requested by county for grass fire that has spread to a structure, two

county departments are on scene.

Westmoreland Circle, fire alarm, no contact with keyholder.

Westmoreland Circle, fire alarm sounding again, no contact with keyholder.

Dickey Dr., 22 year old female, stitches have come out after surgery.

Sept. 12

Fudgetown Rd., county requesting mutual aid, Lifeguard on scene and need help lifting a heavy

patient, no contact with county departments.

Hwy. 6E, GE Aviation, commercial fire alarm.

Van Voris St., South Panola Food Pantry, 68 year old male with possible heart attack.

Shamrock Dr., 61 year old male patient has shortness of breath.

Maple Lane, patient advises she wants to go to Oxford hospital.

Jackson St., 74 year old female has fever and is trembling.

Eureka St., 60 year old male has medical emergency.

Sept. 13

Garson St., 63 year old male has fallen, unknown injuries.

MLK Dr., 30 year old male having a seizure.

Hwy. 35 & Bethlehem Rd., vehicle accident, unknown injuries.

Westmoreland Circle, elderly female needs lift assist.

I-55 northbound, near the exit ramp, vehicle is on fire.

Sept. 14

West St., 58 year old female has chest pains.

Eureka St., elderly female is disoriented.

Pearson St., possible gas leak.

Dickey Dr., 56 year old female with chest pains.

I-55 & Hwy. 6, eastbound side, vehicle accident, no injuries, vehicle is in roadway.

Sept. 15

Noble St., 19 year old male having an asthma attack.

Hwy. 51S, Skyline Motel, female has shortness of breath, possible disturbance on scene, BPD

also en route.

Sanders Rd., county requesting mutual aid for vehicle fire.

Tubbs Rd., caller advises there is smoke throughout his house.

Hwy. 51S, Job Corps Center, 18 year old female having an allergic reaction to peanuts,

Lifeguard has been toned.

Hwy. 51S, Job Corps Center, sexual assault reported, Lifeguard has been toned.

Sept. 16

Pollard St., 21 year old diabetic patient has low insulin in pump.

Hays St.,, residential fire alarm, negative contact with the homeowner.

Hwy. 6 near Bethlehem & Good Hope Roads, single vehicle accident, unsure of injuries.

Pearson St., 31 year old female in pain.

Shadow Lane, 42 year old male with an elevated heart rate.

Covenant Crossing, Home2Suites, commercial fire alarm.

Armstrong St., 84 year old female with a medical emergency, Lifeguard has been toned.