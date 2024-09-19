WNBA Betting Picks: Thursday, Sept. 19 Published 12:38 am Thursday, September 19, 2024

Planning to place some bets on today’s WNBA action? You’re in luck. We have computer projections for every game — spread and total picks included — plus info about each contest.

Sign up for WNBA League Pass on Amazon Prime Video to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

WNBA Picks Today – Sept. 19

Indiana Fever at Washington Mystics

Odds & Predictions

Spread Pick: Fever (+3.5)

Fever (+3.5) Total Pick: Over (164.5)

Over (164.5) Prediction: Mystics 84, Fever 83

Bet on this game at BetMGM!

How to Watch

Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: WTHR-13, MNMT, and Amazon Prime Video

WTHR-13, MNMT, and Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)

Get tickets for WNBA games at Vivid Seats, StubHub and Ticketmaster

Atlanta Dream at New York Liberty

Odds & Predictions

Spread Pick: Liberty (-3.5)

Liberty (-3.5) Total Pick: Under (161)

Under (161) Prediction: Liberty 88, Dream 72

Bet on this game at BetMGM!

How to Watch

Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, WWOR, Peachtree TV, and Liberty Live

NBA TV, WWOR, Peachtree TV, and Liberty Live Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Chicago Sky at Connecticut Sun

Odds & Predictions

Spread Pick: Sun (-13.5)

Sun (-13.5) Total Pick: Over (153.5)

Over (153.5) Prediction: Sun 86, Sky 71

Bet on this game at BetMGM!

How to Watch

Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

Uncasville, Connecticut Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and The U

NBCS-BOS and The U Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch the WNBA on Fubo, Paramount+ and Prime Video

Los Angeles Sparks at Minnesota Lynx

Odds & Predictions

Spread Pick: Lynx (-6)

Lynx (-6) Total Pick: Over (157.5)

Over (157.5) Prediction: Lynx 91, Sparks 71

Bet on this game at BetMGM!

How to Watch

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA and BSN

SportsNet LA and BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Dallas Wings at Las Vegas Aces

Odds & Predictions

Spread Pick: Aces (-8)

Aces (-8) Total Pick: Under (176.5)

Under (176.5) Prediction: Aces 94, Wings 77

Bet on this game at BetMGM!

How to Watch

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network and BSSW

Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sign up for WNBA League Pass on Amazon Prime Video to get live and on-demand access to WNBA games

Seattle Storm at Phoenix Mercury

Odds & Predictions

Spread Pick: Storm (-2)

Storm (-2) Total Pick: Over (160.5)

Over (160.5) Prediction: Storm 84, Mercury 80

Bet on this game at BetMGM!

How to Watch

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: AZFamily, Mercury Live, FOX13+, and Amazon Prime Video

AZFamily, Mercury Live, FOX13+, and Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)

Rep your team with officially licensed WNBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.