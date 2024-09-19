Will Levis Fantasy Projections: Week 3 vs. the Packers Published 9:48 pm Thursday, September 19, 2024

Quarterback Will Levis has a matchup versus the 26th-ranked passing defense in the league (232 yards allowed per game) in Week 3, when his Tennessee Titans meet the Green Bay Packers, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Levis’ game against the Packers this week a good time to start him in fantasy? Below, we dig into his relevant fantasy numbers.

Will Levis Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers

Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers Projected Fantasy Points: 14.1

14.1 Game Day & Time: September 22, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

September 22, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

Will Levis Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Pass Comp./Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Bears 6.7 19-for-32 127 1 2 4 36 0 Week 2 @Jets 11.5 19-for-28 192 1 1 4 38 0

Will Levis Fantasy Stats

Ranked 29th at his position and 100th overall in the league, Levis has 18.2 fantasy points (9.1 per game).

In his two games so far this season, Levis has picked up 18.2 fantasy points. He is 38-of-60 for 319 yards, with two touchdowns and three interceptions and has rushed for 74 yards on eight carries.

In his most recent game (last week versus the New York Jets), Levis finished with 11.5 fantasy points — 19-of-28 (67.9%), 192 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT; 4 carries, 38 yards.

