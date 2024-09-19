Tyjae Spears Fantasy Projections: Week 3 vs. the Packers Published 9:49 pm Thursday, September 19, 2024

Running back Tyjae Spears faces a matchup versus the 21st-ranked run defense in the NFL (142 yards allowed per game) in Week 3, when his Tennessee Titans play the Green Bay Packers, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Should Spears be a player that you insert into your fantasy football lineup this week for his matchup versus the Packers? Prior to making that decision, here’s a look at the stats and trends you need to know.

Get in the game and sign up for FanDuel Fantasy today. Use our link to start playing daily fantasy.

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers

Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers Projected Fantasy Points: 7

7 Game Day & Time: September 22, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

September 22, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 7.2 4 21 0 4 11 0 Week 2 @Jets 5.1 6 20 0 2 11 0

Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy to start playing today.

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Stats

With 6.3 fantasy points (3.2 per game) in 2024, Spears is ranked 198th overall in the league and 50th at his position.

Spears has picked up 6.3 fantasy points in his two games this season. He has 10 carries for 41 yards and zero touchdowns, plus 22 receiving yards on six catches (six targets).

Looking at his previous game, last week versus the New York Jets, Spears put up a stat line of: 6 carries, 20 yards. He ended up with 3.1 fantasy points.

Add Spears to your FanDuel Fantasy lineup today!