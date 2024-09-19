Titans vs. Packers: Odds, Moneyline, and Spread – Week 3
Published 12:50 pm Thursday, September 19, 2024
The Tennessee Titans (0-2) are listed as small favorites (-2.5) against the Green Bay Packers (1-1) on Sunday, September 22, 2024. The matchup’s over/under has been listed at 37.5 points.
Before the Titans meet the Packers, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their recent betting insights and trends.
Titans vs. Packers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here’s a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tennessee Moneyline
|Green Bay Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Titans (-2.5)
|38
|-145
|+120
|FanDuel
|Titans (-2.5)
|37.5
|-142
|+120
|Bet365
|Titans (-2.5)
|38
|-150
|+125
Tennessee vs. Green Bay Game Info
- When: Sunday, September 22, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. ET
- Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV Info: FOX
Titans vs. Packers Betting Insights
- Tennessee has not covered the spread in a game yet this season (0-2-0).
- Each Tennessee two games with a set total this season have finished under the over/under.
- Green Bay has one win against the spread this year.
- The Packers have won once ATS (1-1) as a 2.5-point underdog or more this year.
- Green Bay has had one game (of two) hit the over this year.
Titans Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Will Levis
|201.5 (-114)
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
Payouts above are for the “over” bet.
