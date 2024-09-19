Titans vs. Packers: Odds, Moneyline, and Spread – Week 3

Published 12:50 pm Thursday, September 19, 2024

By Data Skrive

Titans vs. Packers: Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 3

The Tennessee Titans (0-2) are listed as small favorites (-2.5) against the Green Bay Packers (1-1) on Sunday, September 22, 2024. The matchup’s over/under has been listed at 37.5 points.

Before the Titans meet the Packers, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their recent betting insights and trends.

Titans vs. Packers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here’s a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tennessee Moneyline Green Bay Moneyline
BetMGM Titans (-2.5) 38 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Titans (-2.5) 37.5 -142 +120 Bet on this game at FanDuel
Bet365 Titans (-2.5) 38 -150 +125 Bet on this game at bet365

Tennessee vs. Green Bay Game Info

  • When: Sunday, September 22, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. ET
  • Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee
  • TV Info: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Titans vs. Packers Betting Insights

  • Tennessee has not covered the spread in a game yet this season (0-2-0).
  • Each Tennessee two games with a set total this season have finished under the over/under.
  • Green Bay has one win against the spread this year.
  • The Packers have won once ATS (1-1) as a 2.5-point underdog or more this year.
  • Green Bay has had one game (of two) hit the over this year.

Titans Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs
Will Levis 201.5 (-114)

Payouts above are for the “over” bet.

