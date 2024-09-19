Ole Miss vs. Georgia Southern Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread – Saturday, Sept. 21 Published 7:50 pm Thursday, September 19, 2024

According to our computer model, the No. 5 Ole Miss Rebels will take down the Georgia Southern Eagles when the two teams play at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, which kicks off at 7:45 p.m. ET. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Ole Miss vs. Georgia Southern Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Georgia Southern (+36.5) Under (67.5) Ole Miss 34, Georgia Southern 25

Ole Miss Betting Info (2024)

Based on this contest’s moneyline, the Rebels’ implied win probability is 99.0%.

The Rebels are unbeaten against the spread this year.

Ole Miss has a perfect 2-0 ATS record when playing as at least 36.5-point favorites.

The Rebels have had one game (out of three) hit the over this year.

Ole Miss games this season have posted an average total of 63, which is 4.5 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Georgia Southern Betting Info (2024)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 7.0% chance of a victory for the Eagles.

The Eagles have covered every spread they have faced this season (3-0-0).

Two of the Eagles’ three games with a set total have hit the over (66.7%).

Georgia Southern games this season have averaged a total of 56 points, 11.5 less than the point total in this matchup.

Rebels vs. Eagles 2024 Scoring Averages

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Ole Miss 56 3 64 1.5 40 6 Georgia Southern 35.7 29 43.5 35 20 17

