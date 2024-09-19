Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Projections: Week 3 vs. the Packers Published 1:50 pm Thursday, September 19, 2024

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and the Tennessee Titans will face the Green Bay Packers — whose passing defense was ranked ninth in the NFL last year (206.8 yards allowed per game) — in Week 3, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

With his upcoming tilt against the Packers this week, should Westbrook-Ikhine be considered a lock for your fantasy football lineup? We analyze the stats and trends below.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers

Projected Fantasy Points: 1.3

Game Day & Time: September 22, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

TV Channel: FOX

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Points by Week (2023)

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Saints 5.8 7 4 58 0 Week 2 @Chargers 8.5 3 3 25 1 Week 4 @Bengals 11.1 6 5 51 1 Week 5 @Colts 0.9 3 1 9 0 Week 6 @Ravens 2.5 4 3 25 0 Week 8 @Falcons 9.3 2 1 33 1 Week 9 @Steelers 2.3 1 1 23 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 0.9 4 1 9 0 Week 11 @Jaguars 0.7 1 1 7 0 Week 12 @Panthers 4.1 5 4 41 0 Week 13 @Colts 2.8 3 1 28 0 Week 14 @Dolphins 4.8 4 2 28 0 Week 15 @Texans 3.3 2 1 33 0

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Stats (2023)

With 57 fantasy points (4.4 per game), Westbrook-Ikhine was 75th at his position and 233rd in the NFL.

Westbrook-Ikhine picked up 11.1 fantasy points — five catches, 51 yards and one touchdown — in Week 4 versus the Cincinnati Bengals, his best game of the season.

In Week 8 versus the Atlanta Falcons, Westbrook-Ikhine had 9.3 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: one reception, 33 yards and one touchdown. That marked his second-best fantasy output of the season.

In his worst game of the season, Westbrook-Ikhine finished with 0.7 fantasy points — one reception, seven yards, on one target. That was in Week 11 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

