MLB Betting Lines and Picks Today | Sept. 20 Published 8:33 pm Thursday, September 19, 2024

Today’s MLB schedule has plenty of quality competition in store. Among those games is the Arizona Diamondbacks squaring off against the Milwaukee Brewers.

To pick up an edge before today’s MLB action, check out our betting preview below.

MLB Betting Info Today – Sept. 20

Washington Nationals (68-85) at Chicago Cubs (78-75)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Cubs -165

Cubs -165 Moneyline Underdog: Nationals +140

Nationals +140 Total: 9 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)

9 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under) Prediction: Cubs 5, Nationals 4

Cubs 5, Nationals 4 Moneyline Pick: Cubs (-165) over the Nationals (+140)

Cubs (-165) over the Nationals (+140) Total Pick: Under 9 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon (10-8, 3.54 ERA)

Jameson Taillon (10-8, 3.54 ERA) Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams (5-0, 2.22 ERA)

Pittsburgh Pirates (72-81) at Cincinnati Reds (74-80)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Reds -125

Reds -125 Moneyline Underdog: Pirates +105

Pirates +105 Total: 9 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)

9 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under) Prediction: Reds 5, Pirates 4

Reds 5, Pirates 4 Moneyline Pick: Reds (-125) over the Pirates (+105)

Reds (-125) over the Pirates (+105) Total Pick: Under 9 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Reds Starter: Nick Martínez (9-6, 3.37 ERA)

Nick Martínez (9-6, 3.37 ERA) Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller (11-10, 3.87 ERA)

Toronto Blue Jays (73-80) at Tampa Bay Rays (75-78)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Rays -115

Rays -115 Moneyline Underdog: Blue Jays -105

Blue Jays -105 Total: 8 Runs (+100 to go over, -120 to go under)

8 Runs (+100 to go over, -120 to go under) Prediction: Rays 6, Blue Jays 5

Rays 6, Blue Jays 5 Moneyline Pick: Rays (-115) over the Blue Jays (-105)

Rays (-115) over the Blue Jays (-105) Total Pick: Over 8 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: SNET

SNET Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 6:50 PM ET

6:50 PM ET Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Rays Starter: Tyler Alexander (6-5, 5.58 ERA)

Tyler Alexander (6-5, 5.58 ERA) Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos (16-9, 3.44 ERA)

Detroit Tigers (80-73) at Baltimore Orioles (85-68)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Orioles

Orioles Moneyline Underdog: Tigers

Tigers Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Orioles 5, Tigers 4

Orioles 5, Tigers 4 Moneyline Pick: Orioles () over the Tigers ()

How to Watch

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on Apple TV+

Watch this game on Apple TV+ Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Orioles Starter: Corbin Burnes (14-8, 3.06 ERA)

Corbin Burnes (14-8, 3.06 ERA) Tigers Starter: Keider Montero (6-6, 4.6 ERA)

Philadelphia Phillies (91-62) at New York Mets (85-68)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Mets -110

Mets -110 Moneyline Underdog: Phillies -110

Phillies -110 Total: 7.5 Runs (+100 to go over, -120 to go under)

7.5 Runs (+100 to go over, -120 to go under) Prediction: Mets 5, Phillies 4

Mets 5, Phillies 4 Moneyline Pick: Mets (-110) over the Phillies (-110)

Mets (-110) over the Phillies (-110) Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on Apple TV+

Watch this game on Apple TV+ Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Mets Starter: David Peterson (9-2, 2.85 ERA)

David Peterson (9-2, 2.85 ERA) Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez (10-9, 3.24 ERA)

Atlanta Braves (83-70) at Miami Marlins (56-97)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Braves -210

Braves -210 Moneyline Underdog: Marlins +170

Marlins +170 Total: 8.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)

8.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under) Prediction: Braves 5, Marlins 4

Braves 5, Marlins 4 Moneyline Pick: Braves (-210) over the Marlins (+170)

Braves (-210) over the Marlins (+170) Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Marlins Starter: Valente Bellozo (2-4, 3.7 ERA)

Valente Bellozo (2-4, 3.7 ERA) Braves Starter: Charlie Morton (8-8, 4.01 ERA)

Minnesota Twins (80-73) at Boston Red Sox (76-77)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Red Sox -110

Red Sox -110 Moneyline Underdog: Twins -110

Twins -110 Total: 9 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)

9 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under) Prediction: Red Sox 6, Twins 5

Red Sox 6, Twins 5 Moneyline Pick: Red Sox (-110) over the Twins (-110)

Red Sox (-110) over the Twins (-110) Total Pick: Over 9 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Red Sox Starter: Richard Fitts (0-0, 0 ERA)

Richard Fitts (0-0, 0 ERA) Twins Starter: David Festa (2-6, 5.07 ERA)

Seattle Mariners (78-75) at Texas Rangers (73-80)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Rangers -115

Rangers -115 Moneyline Underdog: Mariners -105

Mariners -105 Total: 7.5 Runs (+100 to go over, -120 to go under)

7.5 Runs (+100 to go over, -120 to go under) Prediction: Rangers 6, Mariners 5

Rangers 6, Mariners 5 Moneyline Pick: Rangers (-115) over the Mariners (-105)

Rangers (-115) over the Mariners (-105) Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Rangers Starter: Jacob deGrom (0-0, 0 ERA)

Jacob deGrom (0-0, 0 ERA) Mariners Starter: George Kirby (12-11, 3.62 ERA)

San Francisco Giants (74-79) at Kansas City Royals (82-71)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Royals -175

Royals -175 Moneyline Underdog: Giants +145

Giants +145 Total: 8.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)

8.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under) Prediction: Royals 5, Giants 4

Royals 5, Giants 4 Moneyline Pick: Royals (-175) over the Giants (+145)

Royals (-175) over the Giants (+145) Total Pick: Under 8.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Royals Starter: Michael Wacha (13-7, 3.29 ERA)

Michael Wacha (13-7, 3.29 ERA) Giants Starter: Mason Black (0-4, 7.07 ERA)

Arizona Diamondbacks (85-68) at Milwaukee Brewers (88-65)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Brewers -135

Brewers -135 Moneyline Underdog: Diamondbacks +110

Diamondbacks +110 Total: 8 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)

8 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under) Prediction: Brewers 5, Diamondbacks 4

Brewers 5, Diamondbacks 4 Moneyline Pick: Brewers (110) over the Diamondbacks (-135)

Brewers (110) over the Diamondbacks (-135) Total Pick: Over 8 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Brewers Starter: Colin Rea (12-5, 4.14 ERA)

Colin Rea (12-5, 4.14 ERA) Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen (12-6, 3.61 ERA)

Los Angeles Angels (62-91) at Houston Astros (83-70)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Astros -250

Astros -250 Moneyline Underdog: Angels +200

Angels +200 Total: 8 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)

8 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under) Prediction: Astros 5, Angels 4

Astros 5, Angels 4 Moneyline Pick: Astros (-250) over the Angels (+200)

Astros (-250) over the Angels (+200) Total Pick: Over 8 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Astros Starter: Justin Verlander (4-6, 5.2 ERA)

Justin Verlander (4-6, 5.2 ERA) Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson (10-13, 3.6 ERA)

Cleveland Guardians (89-65) at St. Louis Cardinals (77-76)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Cardinals -115

Cardinals -115 Moneyline Underdog: Guardians -105

Guardians -105 Total: 8 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)

8 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under) Prediction: Cardinals 5, Guardians 4

Cardinals 5, Guardians 4 Moneyline Pick: Cardinals (-115) over the Guardians (-105)

Cardinals (-115) over the Guardians (-105) Total Pick: Over 8 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Cardinals Starter: Kyle Gibson (8-7, 4.11 ERA)

Kyle Gibson (8-7, 4.11 ERA) Guardians Starter: Ben Lively (12-9, 3.87 ERA)

Chicago White Sox (36-117) at San Diego Padres (87-66)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Padres -250

Padres -250 Moneyline Underdog: White Sox +195

White Sox +195 Total: 7 Runs (-120 to go over, +100 to go under)

7 Runs (-120 to go over, +100 to go under) Prediction: Padres 5, White Sox 3

Padres 5, White Sox 3 Moneyline Pick: Padres (-250) over the White Sox (+195)

Padres (-250) over the White Sox (+195) Total Pick: Over 7 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove (6-5, 4.23 ERA)

Joe Musgrove (6-5, 4.23 ERA) White Sox Starter: Garrett Crochet (6-12, 3.78 ERA)

New York Yankees (89-64) at Oakland Athletics (67-86)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Yankees -200

Yankees -200 Moneyline Underdog: Athletics +165

Athletics +165 Total: 8 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)

8 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under) Prediction: Yankees 7, Athletics 6

Yankees 7, Athletics 6 Moneyline Pick: Yankees (-200) over the Athletics (+165)

Yankees (-200) over the Athletics (+165) Total Pick: Over 8 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Athletics Starter: J.T. Ginn (0-1, 4.94 ERA)

J.T. Ginn (0-1, 4.94 ERA) Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole (6-5, 3.97 ERA)

Colorado Rockies (59-94) at Los Angeles Dodgers (91-62)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Moneyline Underdog: Rockies

Rockies Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Dodgers 5, Rockies 4

Dodgers 5, Rockies 4 Moneyline Pick: Dodgers () over the Rockies ()

How to Watch

TV Channel: COLR

COLR Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Dodgers Starter: Walker Buehler (1-5, 5.54 ERA)

Walker Buehler (1-5, 5.54 ERA) Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland (5-7, 4.89 ERA)

