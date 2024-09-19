Memphis vs. Navy Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread – Saturday, Sept. 21 Published 7:50 pm Thursday, September 19, 2024

In the matchup between the Navy Midshipmen and the Memphis Tigers on Saturday, Sept. 21 at 3:30 p.m. ET, our projection system expects the Midshipmen to emerge victorious. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Watch college football live without cable. Stream ACC, SEC, ESPN and more with Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and start watching college football games now.

Memphis vs. Navy Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Navy (+9.5) Under (49.5) Navy 24, Memphis 22

Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Memphis Betting Info (2024)

Make smart decisions. Use those stats when making your college football picks and place your bet on BetMGM.

The Tigers have an implied moneyline win probability of 78.4% in this matchup.

The Tigers have covered the spread in every game this year.

Memphis is a perfect 1-0 ATS when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites.

The total for this game is 49.5, 5.8 points fewer than the average total in Memphis games thus far this season.

Navy Betting Info (2024)

The implied probability of a win by the Midshipmen based on the moneyline is 26.1%.

The Midshipmen is 1-1-0 against the spread this season.

Out of Midshipmen two games with a set total, all have hit the over.

The average total for Navy games this year is four fewer points than the point total of 49.5 in this outing.

See some numbers you like? Make your college football bets now at BetMGM.

Tigers vs. Midshipmen 2024 Scoring Averages

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Memphis 32.7 9.7 39 8.5 20 12 Navy 43.5 16 43.5 16 — —

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.