How to Watch the WNBA Today | Sept. 19 Published 1:48 am Thursday, September 19, 2024

The Atlanta Dream and New York Liberty meet in one of six compelling matchups on the WNBA schedule today.

How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games

Indiana Fever at Washington Mystics

How to Watch

TV Channel: WTHR-13, MNMT, and Amazon Prime Video

TV Channel: WTHR-13, MNMT, and Amazon Prime Video
Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo and Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)



Watch this game on Prime Video Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Atlanta Dream at New York Liberty

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV, WWOR, Peachtree TV, and Liberty Live

TV Channel: NBA TV, WWOR, Peachtree TV, and Liberty Live
Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Location: Brooklyn, New York

Chicago Sky at Connecticut Sun

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and The U

TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and The U
Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena

Mohegan Sun Arena Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

Los Angeles Sparks at Minnesota Lynx

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet LA and BSN

TV Channel: SportsNet LA and BSN
Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Target Center

Target Center Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Dallas Wings at Las Vegas Aces

How to Watch

TV Channel: Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network and BSSW

TV Channel: Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network and BSSW
Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Michelob ULTRA Arena Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Seattle Storm at Phoenix Mercury

How to Watch

TV Channel: AZFamily, Mercury Live, FOX13+, and Amazon Prime Video

TV Channel: AZFamily, Mercury Live, FOX13+, and Amazon Prime Video
Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo and Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)



Watch this game on Prime Video Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

