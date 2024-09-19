How to Watch the WNBA Today | Sept. 19
Published 1:48 am Thursday, September 19, 2024
The Atlanta Dream and New York Liberty meet in one of six compelling matchups on the WNBA schedule today.
How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games
Indiana Fever at Washington Mystics
How to Watch
- TV Channel: WTHR-13, MNMT, and Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Capital One Arena
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
Atlanta Dream at New York Liberty
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBA TV, WWOR, Peachtree TV, and Liberty Live
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Barclays Center
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
Chicago Sky at Connecticut Sun
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and The U
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena
- Location: Uncasville, Connecticut
Los Angeles Sparks at Minnesota Lynx
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Target Center
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
Dallas Wings at Las Vegas Aces
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Michelob ULTRA Arena
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
Seattle Storm at Phoenix Mercury
How to Watch
- TV Channel: AZFamily, Mercury Live, FOX13+, and Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Footprint Center
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
