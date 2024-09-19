How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Sept. 19 Published 6:08 am Thursday, September 19, 2024

Luis Ortiz will start for the Pittsburgh Pirates against Brendan Donovan and the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. ET.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Thursday, September 19, 2024

Thursday, September 19, 2024 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank 23rd in MLB play with 156 home runs. They average one per game.

St. Louis ranks 21st in MLB with a .389 slugging percentage.

The Cardinals have the 13th-ranked batting average in the majors (.246).

St. Louis has the No. 24 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.1 runs per game (624 total runs).

The Cardinals’ .310 on-base percentage ranks 14th in MLB.

The Cardinals strike out 8.1 times per game, the 10th-best mark in MLB.

St. Louis has a 4.08 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by St. Louis’ pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.

Pitchers for the Cardinals combine for the 17th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.263).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Erick Fedde gets the start for the Cardinals, his 30th of the season. He is 8-9 with a 3.45 ERA and 141 strikeouts in 164 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.

Fedde is trying to pick up his 12th quality start of the year.

Fedde has pitched five or more innings in a game 25 times this year heading into this outing.

In five of his 29 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 9/14/2024 Blue Jays L 7-2 Away Kyle Gibson José Berríos 9/15/2024 Blue Jays L 3-2 Away Miles Mikolas Yariel Rodriguez 9/16/2024 Pirates W 4-0 Home Andre Pallante Paul Skenes 9/17/2024 Pirates W 3-1 Home Lance Lynn Bailey Falter 9/18/2024 Pirates W 10-5 Home Sonny Gray Jake Woodford 9/19/2024 Pirates – Home Erick Fedde Luis Ortiz 9/20/2024 Guardians – Home Kyle Gibson Ben Lively 9/21/2024 Guardians – Home Miles Mikolas Matthew Boyd 9/22/2024 Guardians – Home Andre Pallante Gavin Williams 9/24/2024 Rockies – Away Lance Lynn Ryan Feltner 9/25/2024 Rockies – Away Sonny Gray Austin Gomber

