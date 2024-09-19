How to Watch MLB Baseball on Thursday, Sept. 19: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times
Published 1:23 am Thursday, September 19, 2024
The MLB schedule today is sure to please. The contests include the Arizona Diamondbacks taking on the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field.
Wager on today’s MLB action at BetMGM.
Live coverage of all the MLB action today is available for you, with the info provided below.
How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – Sept. 19
Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
San Francisco Giants (74-78) at Baltimore Orioles (84-68)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 1:05 PM ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland
- Orioles Starter: Zach Eflin (10-9, 3.55 ERA)
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb (12-10, 3.53 ERA)
Minnesota Twins (80-72) at Cleveland Guardians (88-65)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- Guardians Starter: Joey Cantillo (2-3, 4.99 ERA)
- Twins Starter: Simeon Woods Richardson (5-5, 4.08 ERA)
Atlanta Braves (82-70) at Cincinnati Reds (74-79)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- Reds Starter: Julian Aguiar (2-0, 4.88 ERA)
- Braves Starter: Chris Sale (17-3, 2.35 ERA)
Toronto Blue Jays (72-80) at Texas Rangers (73-79)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 2:35 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- Rangers Starter: Kumar Rocker (0-0, 2.25 ERA)
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman (12-11, 4.02 ERA)
New York Yankees (89-63) at Seattle Mariners (77-75)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 4:10 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert (7-11, 3.24 ERA)
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt (5-3, 2.41 ERA)
Watch MLB on Fubo and Apple TV+
Los Angeles Dodgers (90-62) at Miami Marlins (56-96)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 4:40 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera (4-7, 4.55 ERA)
- Dodgers Starter: Jack Flaherty (12-7, 3.04 ERA)
Boston Red Sox (76-76) at Tampa Bay Rays (74-78)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:50 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- Rays Starter: Zack Littell (7-9, 3.73 ERA)
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello (14-7, 4.6 ERA)
Arizona Diamondbacks (84-68) at Milwaukee Brewers (88-64)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:15 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Brewers Starter: Tobias Myers (8-5, 3.07 ERA)
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt (9-9, 4.81 ERA)
Philadelphia Phillies (91-61) at New York Mets (84-68)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
- Mets Starter: Luis Severino (10-6, 3.77 ERA)
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker (3-6, 6.29 ERA)
Pittsburgh Pirates (71-81) at St. Louis Cardinals (77-75)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- Cardinals Starter: Erick Fedde (8-9, 3.45 ERA)
- Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz (6-6, 3.45 ERA)
Washington Nationals (68-84) at Chicago Cubs (77-75)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MASN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- Cubs Starter: Javier Assad (7-5, 3.27 ERA)
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin (6-13, 5.45 ERA)
Los Angeles Angels (62-90) at Houston Astros (82-70)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SCHN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- Astros Starter: Yusei Kikuchi (9-9, 4.29 ERA)
- Angels Starter: José Suarez (1-2, 6.8 ERA)
Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.