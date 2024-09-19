Cardinals vs. Pirates: Betting Preview for Sept. 19 Published 4:31 am Thursday, September 19, 2024

Alec Burleson and the St. Louis Cardinals (77-75), who are going for a series sweep, will host Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (71-81) at Busch Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 19. The game will begin at 7:15 p.m. ET.

At -145, the Cardinals are the moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Pirates (+120). Oddsmakers have set the total for this matchup at 8 runs.

Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cardinals vs. Pirates Game Info

Date: Thursday, September 19, 2024

Thursday, September 19, 2024 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Cardinals -145

Cardinals -145 Moneyline Underdog: Pirates +120

Pirates +120 Over/Under: 8 runs (Over: -105, Under: -115)

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Erick Fedde (8-9) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his 30th start of the season. He has a 3.45 ERA in 164 1/3 innings pitched, with 141 strikeouts.

His last time out came on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.

Fedde has 11 quality starts under his belt this season.

Fedde will try to collect his 26th outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He’s averaging 5.7 innings per appearance.

In five of his 29 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cardinals Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals are 23rd in baseball with 156 total home runs.

St. Louis ranks 21st in MLB with a .389 slugging percentage.

The Cardinals rank 13th in the majors with a .246 batting average.

St. Louis is the 24th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.1 runs per game (624 total).

The Cardinals’ .310 on-base percentage is 14th in baseball.

Cardinals hitters strike out 8.1 times per game, the 10th-lowest average in MLB.

St. Louis has the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.08).

The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by St. Louis’ pitching staff ranks 26th in the majors.

Pitchers for the Cardinals combine for the 17th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.263).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.