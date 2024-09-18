Thomas G. Kennedy, 86 Published 9:41 am Wednesday, September 18, 2024

Thomas G. Kennedy, 86, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, at the Baptist East Memorial Hospital in Memphis.

A memorial service to honor the life of Thomas was held Saturday, Sept. 14, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the inurnment at Forrest Memorial Park.

Thomas was born on Oct. 3, 1937, to the late Thomas H. Kennedy and Elizabeth Vollmers Kennedy in Kansas City, Missouri. He was a faithful member of the Community of Christ Church in Bartlett, Tennessee.

Thomas honorably served our country for four years in the U.S. Air Force, an experience that shaped his values and commitment to his community. Following his military service, he embarked on a successful career as an electronic technician for ANR Pipeline, where he worked diligently for many years.

Upon retirement, Thomas found fulfillment in giving back. He devoted his time and skills to building houses for Habitat for Humanity in Batesville, MS. His hands-on contributions not only provided homes for families in need but also served as a testament to his unwavering belief in helping others.

In addition to his professional achievements, Thomas was a devoted scout leader for the Boy Scouts of Batesville. His leadership and mentorship left a lasting impact on countless young lives, instilling values of teamwork, resilience, and respect.

The family he leaves behind includes his daughters, Antoinette “Toni” Lambert, Wendy Davison, and Jennie Joiner (Archie); his sons, Mark Kennedy (Stacy), and Eric Kennedy (Cathy); his sister, Paula Archer; 25 grandchildren, 57 great grandchildren, and 11 great-great grandchildren.

Thomas is welcomed into heaven by his beloved wife of nearly 60 years, Mary Kathleen Kennedy; one sister, Kim Wright; and two brothers, Forrest and Harold Wright.