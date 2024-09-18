Sticks and stones and words and assassinations? Published 11:01 am Wednesday, September 18, 2024

By Thomas L. Knapp

Columnist

Ryan Wesley Routh &”believed the rhetoric of Biden and Harris, and he acted on it,” Donald

Trump said in a Fox News interview after Routh was caught apparently lying in wait for, and with

ill intentions toward, the former president. “Their rhetoric is causing me to be shot at …”

Well, no, for two reasons.

The less important reason is that neither Biden nor Harris have ever publicly incited the murder

of opposing domestic political candidates and have, in fact, inveighed against Trump’s would-be

assassins.

Even if you don’t believe Biden and Harris possess strong moral fiber, that still makes sense.

Our masters find the idea of being hunted by mere serfs horrifying, and that horror expresses as

a protective attitude even toward their opponents within the ruling class. Cabin-dwelling “patriot”

bumpkins and dirty hippie street protesters? Fair game! But touch not the elite! They don’t want

to let THAT genie out of the bottle.

The more important reason is that words have neither eyes to look through a scope with nor

fingers to squeeze a trigger with. That takes a person with the freedom/agency to make

decisions.

While actual incitement — as opposed to mean tweets or snarky references — might rise to the

level of plausible conspiratorial involvement, an assassination attempt requires overt acts —

acquiring a weapon, learning to use it, seeking out or lying in wait for the target, aiming the

weapon, firing it.

So far as we know, Joe Biden didn’t play straw buyer to procure a weapon for Routh, nor did

Harris give the man a lift in her limo, dropping him off near Trump’s golf course, nor have either

of them ever spoken with or directly to him.

All this blather about “civility” and “lowering the temperature” and Person A’s political

speechification somehow making Person A responsible for Person B’s actions, even if Person A

doesn’t know Person B from Adam is just that: Blather.

Sticks and stones may break our bones, but words can’t, for the most part, buy a gun for

someone else or force that someone else to aim and fire it.

We’re all responsible for our own actions. If we let ourselves become obsessed with or

deranged by political rhetoric such that we engage in counterproductive violence (hint: If Routh

or Thomas Matthew Crooks had succeeded in killing Trump, the MAGA cult would have become

stronger, not weaker), that’s on us.

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for

Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org).