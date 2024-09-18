Ole Miss vs. Georgia Southern: Odds, spread, and over/under – Sept. 21

Published 7:24 pm Wednesday, September 18, 2024

By Data Skrive

The No. 5 Ole Miss Rebels (3-0) play the Georgia Southern Eagles (2-1) on Saturday, September 21, 2024 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The Rebels are heavy favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 35 points. An over/under of 67.5 points has been set for the contest.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Ole Miss vs. Georgia Southern matchup.

Ole Miss vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 21, 2024
  • Time: 7:45 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: SEC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • City: Oxford, Mississippi
  • Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Ole Miss vs. Georgia Southern Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ole Miss Moneyline Georgia Southern Moneyline
BetMGM Ole Miss (-34.5) 67.5 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Ole Miss (-34.5) 67.5 Bet on this game at FanDuel
bet365 Ole Miss (-35) 67.5 -10000 +2500 Bet on this game at bet365

Ole Miss vs. Georgia Southern Betting Trends

  • Ole Miss has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover zero times.
  • The Rebels have been favored by 35 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in both.
  • Georgia Southern has compiled a perfect 3-0-0 record against the spread this season.

