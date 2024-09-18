Ole Miss vs. Georgia Southern: Odds, spread, and over/under – Sept. 21 Published 7:24 pm Wednesday, September 18, 2024

The No. 5 Ole Miss Rebels (3-0) play the Georgia Southern Eagles (2-1) on Saturday, September 21, 2024 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The Rebels are heavy favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 35 points. An over/under of 67.5 points has been set for the contest.

Ole Miss vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 21, 2024

Saturday, September 21, 2024 Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo City: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Ole Miss vs. Georgia Southern Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Ole Miss vs. Georgia Southern Betting Trends

Ole Miss has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover zero times.

The Rebels have been favored by 35 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in both.

Georgia Southern has compiled a perfect 3-0-0 record against the spread this season.

