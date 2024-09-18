NFL Week 3 TV Schedule, Streams, Start Times, Channels
Published 8:27 pm Wednesday, September 18, 2024
In a Week 3 NFL slate that includes a lot of competitive contests, the Baltimore Ravens versus the Dallas Cowboys is a game to see.
If you’re searching for live coverage of Week 3 of the NFL, we have you covered. Check out the article below.
How to Watch Week 3 NFL Games
Thursday
New England Patriots at New York Jets
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey
- Venue: MetLife Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)
Sunday
Los Angeles Chargers at Pittsburgh Steelers
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Acrisure Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Green Bay Packers at Tennessee Titans
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Nissan Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New York Giants at Cleveland Browns
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Cleveland Browns Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Denver Broncos at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Tampa, Florida
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Philadelphia Eagles at New Orleans Saints
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Venue: Caesars Superdome
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Chicago Bears at Indianapolis Colts
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Houston Texans at Minnesota Vikings
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Miami Dolphins at Seattle Seahawks
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: Lumen Field
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Carolina Panthers at Las Vegas Raiders
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Location: Paradise, Nevada
- Venue: Allegiant Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Location: Inglewood, California
- Venue: SoFi Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Baltimore Ravens at Dallas Cowboys
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: AT&T Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Location: Glendale, Arizona
- Venue: State Farm Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Kansas City Chiefs at Atlanta Falcons
- Game Time: 8:20 PM ET
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Monday
Jacksonville Jaguars at Buffalo Bills
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Orchard Park, New York
- Venue: Highmark Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Washington Commanders at Cincinnati Bengals
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Paycor Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
