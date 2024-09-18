NFL Week 3 Picks Against the Spread, Tips and Predictions Published 12:32 am Wednesday, September 18, 2024

According to our projections, the best bet against the spread in the NFL among Week 3’s 16 games is Colts -1 — for more suggestions, including parlay opportunities, scroll down.

NFL Picks Against the Spread – Week 3

Pick: Colts -1 vs. Bears

Matchup: Chicago Bears at Indianapolis Colts

Chicago Bears at Indianapolis Colts Projected Winner & Margin: Colts by 2.8 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Colts by 2.8 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Colts -1

Colts -1 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Sept. 22

Sept. 22 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Steelers -1.5 vs. Chargers

Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers at Pittsburgh Steelers

Los Angeles Chargers at Pittsburgh Steelers Projected Winner & Margin: Steelers by 1.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Steelers by 1.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Steelers -1.5

Steelers -1.5 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Sept. 22

Sept. 22 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Cowboys +1.5 vs. Ravens

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Dallas Cowboys

Baltimore Ravens at Dallas Cowboys Projected Winner & Margin: Ravens by 0.7 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Ravens by 0.7 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Ravens -1.5

Ravens -1.5 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Date: Sept. 22

Sept. 22 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Vikings +2.5 vs. Texans

Matchup: Houston Texans at Minnesota Vikings

Houston Texans at Minnesota Vikings Projected Winner & Margin: Vikings by 5.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Vikings by 5.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Texans -2.5

Texans -2.5 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Sept. 22

Sept. 22 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Saints -3 vs. Eagles

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at New Orleans Saints

Philadelphia Eagles at New Orleans Saints Projected Winner & Margin: Saints by 23.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Saints by 23.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Saints -3

Saints -3 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Sept. 22

Sept. 22 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Packers +3 vs. Titans

Matchup: Green Bay Packers at Tennessee Titans

Green Bay Packers at Tennessee Titans Projected Winner & Margin: Packers by 9.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Packers by 9.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Titans -3

Titans -3 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Sept. 22

Sept. 22 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Cardinals +3 vs. Lions

Matchup: Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals

Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals Projected Winner & Margin: Cardinals by 10.2 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Cardinals by 10.2 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Lions -3

Lions -3 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Date: Sept. 22

Sept. 22 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Chiefs -3.5 vs. Falcons

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Atlanta Falcons

Kansas City Chiefs at Atlanta Falcons Projected Winner & Margin: Chiefs by 5.8 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Chiefs by 5.8 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Chiefs -3.5

Chiefs -3.5 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Date: Sept. 22

Sept. 22 TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Seahawks -4.5 vs. Dolphins

Matchup: Miami Dolphins at Seattle Seahawks

Miami Dolphins at Seattle Seahawks Projected Winner & Margin: Seahawks by 17.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Seahawks by 17.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Seahawks -4.5

Seahawks -4.5 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Date: Sept. 22

Sept. 22 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Raiders -5.5 vs. Panthers

Matchup: Carolina Panthers at Las Vegas Raiders

Carolina Panthers at Las Vegas Raiders Projected Winner & Margin: Raiders by 16.7 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Raiders by 16.7 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Raiders -5.5

Raiders -5.5 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Date: Sept. 22

Sept. 22 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Bills -5.5 vs. Jaguars

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars at Buffalo Bills

Jacksonville Jaguars at Buffalo Bills Projected Winner & Margin: Bills by 22.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Bills by 22.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Bills -5.5

Bills -5.5 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Sept. 23

Sept. 23 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Patriots +6 vs. Jets

Matchup: New England Patriots at New York Jets

New England Patriots at New York Jets Projected Winner & Margin: Patriots by 11.8 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Patriots by 11.8 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Jets -6

Jets -6 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Date: Sept. 19

Sept. 19 TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Browns -6.5 vs. Giants

Matchup: New York Giants at Cleveland Browns

New York Giants at Cleveland Browns Projected Winner & Margin: Browns by 17.4 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Browns by 17.4 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Browns -6.5

Browns -6.5 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Sept. 22

Sept. 22 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Broncos +7 vs. Buccaneers

Matchup: Denver Broncos at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Denver Broncos at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Projected Winner & Margin: Broncos by 6.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Broncos by 6.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Buccaneers -7

Buccaneers -7 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Sept. 22

Sept. 22 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Rams +7.5 vs. 49ers

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams Projected Winner & Margin: 49ers by 3.7 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

49ers by 3.7 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: 49ers -7.5

49ers -7.5 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Date: Sept. 22

Sept. 22 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Bengals -7.5 vs. Commanders

Matchup: Washington Commanders at Cincinnati Bengals

Washington Commanders at Cincinnati Bengals Projected Winner & Margin: Bengals by 25.2 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Bengals by 25.2 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Bengals -7.5

Bengals -7.5 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Date: Sept. 23

Sept. 23 TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

