NFL Week 3 Computer Picks, Best Bets and Predictions Published 12:22 am Wednesday, September 18, 2024

If you’re wondering about the best wager to make among the 16 NFL games in Week 3, we’re going with the Saints at -3 in terms of the point spreads. Don’t stop there, though — see below, because we have plenty more tips, which you could use in a parlay.

Best Week 3 Spread Bets

Jump to Matchup:

Pick: Colts -1 vs. Bears

Matchup: Chicago Bears at Indianapolis Colts

Chicago Bears at Indianapolis Colts Projected Winner & Margin: Colts by 2.8 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Colts by 2.8 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Colts -1

Colts -1 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Sept. 22

Sept. 22 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Steelers -1.5 vs. Chargers

Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers at Pittsburgh Steelers

Los Angeles Chargers at Pittsburgh Steelers Projected Winner & Margin: Steelers by 1.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Steelers by 1.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Steelers -1.5

Steelers -1.5 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Sept. 22

Sept. 22 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Cowboys +1.5 vs. Ravens

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Dallas Cowboys

Baltimore Ravens at Dallas Cowboys Projected Winner & Margin: Ravens by 0.7 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Ravens by 0.7 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Ravens -1.5

Ravens -1.5 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Date: Sept. 22

Sept. 22 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Vikings +2.5 vs. Texans

Matchup: Houston Texans at Minnesota Vikings

Houston Texans at Minnesota Vikings Projected Winner & Margin: Vikings by 5.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Vikings by 5.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Texans -2.5

Texans -2.5 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Sept. 22

Sept. 22 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Saints -3 vs. Eagles

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at New Orleans Saints

Philadelphia Eagles at New Orleans Saints Projected Winner & Margin: Saints by 23.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Saints by 23.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Saints -3

Saints -3 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Sept. 22

Sept. 22 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Week 3 Total Bets

Jump to Matchup:

Under 35.5 – Chargers vs. Steelers

Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers at Pittsburgh Steelers

Los Angeles Chargers at Pittsburgh Steelers Projected Total: 27.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

27.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Sept. 22

Sept. 22 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Over 48.5 – Ravens vs. Cowboys

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Dallas Cowboys

Baltimore Ravens at Dallas Cowboys Projected Total: 52.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

52.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Date: Sept. 22

Sept. 22 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Over 49.5 – Eagles vs. Saints

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at New Orleans Saints

Philadelphia Eagles at New Orleans Saints Projected Total: 56.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

56.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Sept. 22

Sept. 22 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Under 46.5 – Chiefs vs. Falcons

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Atlanta Falcons

Kansas City Chiefs at Atlanta Falcons Projected Total: 42.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

42.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Date: Sept. 22

Sept. 22 TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Over 41 – Panthers vs. Raiders

Matchup: Carolina Panthers at Las Vegas Raiders

Carolina Panthers at Las Vegas Raiders Projected Total: 41.8 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

41.8 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Date: Sept. 22

Sept. 22 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

