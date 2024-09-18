MLB Betting Lines and Picks Today | Sept. 19 Published 8:33 pm Wednesday, September 18, 2024

In one of the many compelling matchups on the MLB slate on Thursday, the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Milwaukee Brewers take the field at American Family Field.

Trying to gain an edge in the MLB? We analyze the betting odds for all the important matchups on Thursday below.

MLB Betting Info Today – Sept. 19

San Francisco Giants (74-78) at Baltimore Orioles (84-68)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Orioles -140

Orioles -140 Moneyline Underdog: Giants +115

Giants +115 Total: 7.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)

7.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under) Prediction: Orioles 5, Giants 4

Orioles 5, Giants 4 Moneyline Pick: Orioles (-140) over the Giants (+115)

Orioles (-140) over the Giants (+115) Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Orioles Starter: Zach Eflin (10-9, 3.55 ERA)

Zach Eflin (10-9, 3.55 ERA) Giants Starter: Logan Webb (12-10, 3.53 ERA)

Minnesota Twins (80-71) at Cleveland Guardians (87-65)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Guardians -115

Guardians -115 Moneyline Underdog: Twins -105

Twins -105 Total: 8.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)

8.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under) Prediction: Guardians 5, Twins 4

Guardians 5, Twins 4 Moneyline Pick: Guardians (-115) over the Twins (-105)

Guardians (-115) over the Twins (-105) Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Guardians Starter: Joey Cantillo (2-3, 4.99 ERA)

Joey Cantillo (2-3, 4.99 ERA) Twins Starter: Simeon Woods Richardson (5-5, 4.08 ERA)

Atlanta Braves (82-70) at Cincinnati Reds (74-79)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Reds -200

Reds -200 Moneyline Underdog: Braves +165

Braves +165 Total: 8 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)

8 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under) Prediction: Reds 5, Braves 4

Reds 5, Braves 4 Moneyline Pick: Reds (165) over the Braves (-200)

Reds (165) over the Braves (-200) Total Pick: Under 8 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Reds Starter: Julian Aguiar (2-0, 4.88 ERA)

Julian Aguiar (2-0, 4.88 ERA) Braves Starter: Chris Sale (17-3, 2.35 ERA)

Toronto Blue Jays (72-79) at Texas Rangers (72-79)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Rangers -115

Rangers -115 Moneyline Underdog: Blue Jays -105

Blue Jays -105 Total: 8 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)

8 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under) Prediction: Rangers 5, Blue Jays 4

Rangers 5, Blue Jays 4 Moneyline Pick: Rangers (-115) over the Blue Jays (-105)

Rangers (-115) over the Blue Jays (-105) Total Pick: Over 8 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Rangers Starter: Kumar Rocker (0-0, 2.25 ERA)

Kumar Rocker (0-0, 2.25 ERA) Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman (12-11, 4.02 ERA)

New York Yankees (88-63) at Seattle Mariners (77-74)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Mariners -110

Mariners -110 Moneyline Underdog: Yankees -110

Yankees -110 Total: 7.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)

7.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under) Prediction: Mariners 5, Yankees 4

Mariners 5, Yankees 4 Moneyline Pick: Mariners (-110) over the Yankees (-110)

Mariners (-110) over the Yankees (-110) Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: YES

YES Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert (7-11, 3.24 ERA)

Logan Gilbert (7-11, 3.24 ERA) Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt (5-3, 2.41 ERA)

Los Angeles Dodgers (89-62) at Miami Marlins (56-95)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Dodgers -210

Dodgers -210 Moneyline Underdog: Marlins +170

Marlins +170 Total: 8 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)

8 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under) Prediction: Dodgers 5, Marlins 4

Dodgers 5, Marlins 4 Moneyline Pick: Dodgers (-210) over the Marlins (+170)

Dodgers (-210) over the Marlins (+170) Total Pick: Over 8 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 4:40 PM ET

4:40 PM ET Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera (4-7, 4.55 ERA)

Edward Cabrera (4-7, 4.55 ERA) Dodgers Starter: Jack Flaherty (12-7, 3.04 ERA)

Boston Red Sox (76-76) at Tampa Bay Rays (74-78)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Rays

Rays Moneyline Underdog: Red Sox

Red Sox Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Rays 5, Red Sox 4

Rays 5, Red Sox 4 Moneyline Pick: Rays () over the Red Sox ()

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 6:50 PM ET

6:50 PM ET Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Rays Starter: Zack Littell (7-9, 3.73 ERA)

Zack Littell (7-9, 3.73 ERA) Red Sox Starter: Cooper Criswell (6-4, 3.94 ERA)

Arizona Diamondbacks (84-68) at Milwaukee Brewers (87-64)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Brewers -110

Brewers -110 Moneyline Underdog: Diamondbacks -110

Diamondbacks -110 Total: 8 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)

8 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under) Prediction: Brewers 5, Diamondbacks 4

Brewers 5, Diamondbacks 4 Moneyline Pick: Brewers (-110) over the Diamondbacks (-110)

Brewers (-110) over the Diamondbacks (-110) Total Pick: Over 8 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Brewers Starter: Tobias Myers (8-5, 3.07 ERA)

Tobias Myers (8-5, 3.07 ERA) Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt (9-9, 4.81 ERA)

Philadelphia Phillies (91-60) at New York Mets (83-68)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Mets -145

Mets -145 Moneyline Underdog: Phillies +120

Phillies +120 Total: 8 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)

8 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under) Prediction: Mets 6, Phillies 5

Mets 6, Phillies 5 Moneyline Pick: Mets (-145) over the Phillies (+120)

Mets (-145) over the Phillies (+120) Total Pick: Over 8 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Mets Starter: Luis Severino (10-6, 3.77 ERA)

Luis Severino (10-6, 3.77 ERA) Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker (3-6, 6.29 ERA)

Pittsburgh Pirates (71-80) at St. Louis Cardinals (76-75)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Cardinals -145

Cardinals -145 Moneyline Underdog: Pirates +120

Pirates +120 Total: 8 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)

8 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under) Prediction: Cardinals 5, Pirates 4

Cardinals 5, Pirates 4 Moneyline Pick: Cardinals (-145) over the Pirates (+120)

Cardinals (-145) over the Pirates (+120) Total Pick: Over 8 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Cardinals Starter: Erick Fedde (8-9, 3.45 ERA)

Erick Fedde (8-9, 3.45 ERA) Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz (6-6, 3.45 ERA)

Washington Nationals (68-83) at Chicago Cubs (77-75)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Moneyline Underdog: Nationals

Nationals Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Cubs 5, Nationals 3

Cubs 5, Nationals 3 Moneyline Pick: Cubs () over the Nationals ()

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Cubs Starter: Javier Assad (7-5, 3.27 ERA)

Javier Assad (7-5, 3.27 ERA) Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin (6-13, 5.45 ERA)

Los Angeles Angels (62-90) at Houston Astros (82-70)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Astros -275

Astros -275 Moneyline Underdog: Angels +220

Angels +220 Total: 8 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)

8 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under) Prediction: Astros 5, Angels 4

Astros 5, Angels 4 Moneyline Pick: Astros (-275) over the Angels (+220)

Astros (-275) over the Angels (+220) Total Pick: Over 8 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: SCHN

SCHN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Astros Starter: Yusei Kikuchi (9-9, 4.29 ERA)

Yusei Kikuchi (9-9, 4.29 ERA) Angels Starter: José Suarez (1-2, 6.8 ERA)

