Memphis vs. Navy: Odds, spread, and over/under – Sept. 21 Published 7:25 pm Wednesday, September 18, 2024

The Memphis Tigers (3-0) will meet their AAC-rival, the Navy Midshipmen (2-0) in a matchup on Saturday, September 21, 2024 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. The Tigers are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 9.5 points. The over/under is set at 50.5 in the outing.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Memphis vs. Navy matchup.

Memphis vs. Navy Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 21, 2024

Saturday, September 21, 2024 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo City: Annapolis, Maryland

Annapolis, Maryland Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

Memphis vs. Navy Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Memphis vs. Navy Betting Trends

Memphis has won two games against the spread this season.

The Tigers have been favored by 9.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Navy has won one game against the spread this season.

