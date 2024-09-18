Memphis vs. Navy: Odds, spread, and over/under – Sept. 21

Memphis vs. Navy: Odds, spread, and over/under - Sept. 21

The Memphis Tigers (3-0) will meet their AAC-rival, the Navy Midshipmen (2-0) in a matchup on Saturday, September 21, 2024 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. The Tigers are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 9.5 points. The over/under is set at 50.5 in the outing.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Memphis vs. Navy matchup.

Memphis vs. Navy Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 21, 2024
  • Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • City: Annapolis, Maryland
  • Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

Memphis vs. Navy Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Memphis Moneyline Navy Moneyline
BetMGM Memphis (-9.5) 50.5 -350 +280 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Memphis (-9.5) 50.5 -360 +280 Bet on this game at FanDuel
bet365 Memphis (-9.5) 50.5 -380 +300 Bet on this game at bet365

Memphis vs. Navy Betting Trends

  • Memphis has won two games against the spread this season.
  • The Tigers have been favored by 9.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
  • Navy has won one game against the spread this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit your sportsbook for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

