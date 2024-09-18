Mary Tom Mills Vance, 77 Published 9:44 am Wednesday, September 18, 2024

Mary Tom Mills Vance, a beloved retired English teacher, passed away on Sept. 9, 2024, in Clinton, surrounded by the love of her two children. Born on April 1, 1947, in the small town of Kosciusko, Mary Tom lived a life rich in love, education, and faith.

Family and friends are invited to pay their respects at the Batesville Presbyterian Church on Friday, Sept. 20, from 4 to 7 p.m. A celebration of Mary Tom’s life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21, at 10 a.m. at the Batesville Presbyterian Church. A private interment will follow the service.

Mary Tom took great pride in her career as an 11th-grade English teacher at South Panola High School in Batesville, Mississippi. Her passion for literature and the arts inspired many students throughout her teaching career. Always dedicated to her pupils, she made a lasting impact on countless lives, nurturing their love for reading and writing and encouraging them to see the world through a literary lens.

A proud graduate of Mississippi State University, Mary Tom found joy in continuous learning and shared her love of knowledge with all who entered her classroom. Beyond her professional life, she was an integral part of the Batesville community, where she was a faithful and active member of the Batesville Presbyterian Church. Her voice filled the church with beautiful music as she participated in both the choir and handbell choir, sharing her gift of song with those around her. As a former Deacon and Elder of the church, Mary Tom’s contributions extended far and wide, reflecting her deep-seated commitment to her faith.

Mary Tom was not only cherished by her students but also by her family. She is survived by her daughter, Brooke Vance Maier (Darin) of Clinton, and her son, David Windham Vance (Sabina) of Southington, CT. The love she showed as a mother blossomed into the adoration she had for her three grandchildren: Brooks Thomas Maier, Calvin Brooks Vance V., and Jonathan David Vance. She delighted in their achievements and wrapped them in her loving embrace, creating cherished memories that will be forever etched in their hearts.

Mary Tom also leaves behind her brother-in-law, Jerry Sawyer, of Clinton, who, along with other family members and friends, mourns the loss of a remarkable woman whose spirit resonated with warmth and kindness.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband, David Alston Vance, her sister, Martha Mills Sawyer, and her parents, Tom Barnabus and Esther Howard Mills, who welcomed her into this world with open arms and nurtured her dreams.

In the hearts of those who knew her, Mary Tom Mills Vance will forever remain a beacon of love, wisdom, and compassion. Her legacy continues through her children and grandchildren, and the countless lives she touched with her unwavering dedication to education, community service, and faith.

Memorial contributions can be made to Batesville Presbyterian Church or Camp Hopewell Camp and Conference Center in Oxford.