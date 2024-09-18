Live music at Home Place Pastures Published 3:17 pm Wednesday, September 18, 2024

There is now a whole new reason to visit Home Place Pastures in Como, besides its award winning pasture-raised pork, lamb, and grassfed beef.

On Saturday afternoons for the past several months, customers who enjoy live music have been able to see and hear some of the best the area has to offer.

The front porch of the Farm Store, along with the sprawling 1,800-acre Home Place Pastures property located off Hwy. 310, is the perfect setting for twangy stringed instruments and soulful country, bluegrass, and blues singing.

According to Front of House Manager Melissa Bennett, they have hosted bands in the past but only on occasion. She began to notice that patrons would visit the Farm Store, purchase food and beverages, then want to hang out for a while.

They began pairing their successful Friday Steak night, which combines a menu full of their most loved cuts and other hidden gems, with Saturday live music running from noon to 3 p.m.

“One of our main missions is to provide a great atmosphere for our customers to come to,” said Bennett. “One way we’re able to do that is by bringing out a band. After all – there’s no place like Home Place!”

The award-winning North Mississippi boucherie is also a fitting backdrop for lunchtime live music, particularly for Hill Country and Memphis blues – with chickens pecking and roaming around the driveway, and calves curiously eye-balling the musicians as their sounds broadcast through acres of farmland.

“People come to us to spend time relaxing. The farm fresh air, farm fresh meat, and music makes for an all-around well spent Saturday,” Bennett said. “Kids get to play in our yard and sometimes see our animals. Adults get to laugh and have a good time together, all while listening to their favorite classic songs.”

Bennett, who took on the management role five months ago, alongside Back of House Manager/Head Chef Josh James, has enjoyed nearly two years working at Home Place.

“The atmosphere here is great. Home Place is not only about better quality meat but also taking care of our customers,” she said. “We love each and everyone of them, and would not be here without them.”

Some regular acts include Southern soul & roots rock group Blue Mother Tupelo, and charismatic bluesman Lightnin’ Malcolm. Also country-blues duo Davis Coen & Kinney Kimbrough, who will be returning to the Farm Store on Sept. 28th.

This Saturday, Sept. 21st, they welcome the toe-tapping tunes of T Jarrod Bonta & The Fabulous Julia Magness out of Memphis, TN, paired with a fresh tallow special to collectively soothe all of the senses.

“Saturdays at Home Place are full of love and classic Southern comfort,” said Bennett, who recommends the delicious HP Smash Burger served on a brioche bun, particularly with house smoked bacon, fried egg and jalapenos.

“Also the Brisket Burgers are to die for.”

Other entree options include the Pastrami Sandwich, Pulled Pork Sandwich, Pulled Pork Mac’ n Cheese, and Wedge Salad for a lighter option – in addition to rotating specials, such as the savory Fried Pork Chops.

Appetizers include Collard Greens, Hoppin’ John, Black Eyed Peas, and Hand Cut Fries.

The Kid’s Menu features a simple meat & cheese cheeseburger, and the regular dessert option is a succulent Buttercrunch Chocolate Pie.