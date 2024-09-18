How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Sept. 18 Published 6:09 am Wednesday, September 18, 2024

The St. Louis Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates will play on Wednesday at Busch Stadium, at 7:45 p.m. ET, with Alec Burleson and Bryan Reynolds — two hot hitters — expected to produce at the plate.

Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Wednesday, September 18, 2024

Wednesday, September 18, 2024 Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch MLB action all season long on Fubo!.

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank 24th in MLB action with 154 home runs. They average one per game.

St. Louis is 21st in MLB with a .388 slugging percentage.

The Cardinals are 13th in the majors with a .245 batting average.

St. Louis has the No. 25 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.1 runs per game (614 total runs).

The Cardinals’ .309 on-base percentage ranks 15th in baseball.

The Cardinals’ 8.1 strikeouts per game rank 11th in baseball.

St. Louis’ 4.07 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.

St. Louis’ pitching staff is 26th in the majors with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.

The Cardinals have the 17th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.262).

Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Sonny Gray (13-9) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his 28th start of the season. He’s put together a 3.75 ERA in 160 2/3 innings pitched, with 195 strikeouts.

The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.

Gray is trying to record his fourth straight quality start in this matchup.

Gray is aiming for his 13th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 frames per appearance on the mound.

He has had four appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 9/13/2024 Blue Jays L 4-3 Away Erick Fedde Kevin Gausman 9/14/2024 Blue Jays L 7-2 Away Kyle Gibson José Berríos 9/15/2024 Blue Jays L 3-2 Away Miles Mikolas Yariel Rodriguez 9/16/2024 Pirates W 4-0 Home Andre Pallante Paul Skenes 9/17/2024 Pirates W 3-1 Home Lance Lynn Bailey Falter 9/18/2024 Pirates – Home Sonny Gray Jake Woodford 9/19/2024 Pirates – Home Erick Fedde Luis Ortiz 9/20/2024 Guardians – Home Kyle Gibson Ben Lively 9/21/2024 Guardians – Home Miles Mikolas Matthew Boyd 9/22/2024 Guardians – Home Andre Pallante Gavin Williams 9/24/2024 Rockies – Away Lance Lynn Ryan Feltner

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.