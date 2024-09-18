How to Watch MLB Baseball on Wednesday, Sept. 18: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times Published 4:18 am Wednesday, September 18, 2024

The MLB slate today is sure to please. The contests include the Philadelphia Phillies playing the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field.

How to watch all the games in MLB today is available here.

How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – Sept. 18

Oakland Athletics (66-86) at Chicago Cubs (77-74)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois Cubs Starter: Justin Steele (5-5, 3.09 ERA)

Justin Steele (5-5, 3.09 ERA) Athletics Starter: Brady Basso (1-0, 1.23 ERA)

Arizona Diamondbacks (83-68) at Colorado Rockies (59-93)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: ARID

ARID Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber (5-10, 4.44 ERA)

Austin Gomber (5-10, 4.44 ERA) Diamondbacks Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez (2-3, 5.5 ERA)

Chicago White Sox (36-116) at Los Angeles Angels (61-90)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California Angels Starter: Jack Kochanowicz (2-5, 5.08 ERA)

Jack Kochanowicz (2-5, 5.08 ERA) White Sox Starter: Jared Shuster (1-4, 4.54 ERA)

San Francisco Giants (73-78) at Baltimore Orioles (84-67)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer (7-9, 4.1 ERA)

Dean Kremer (7-9, 4.1 ERA) Giants Starter: Hayden Birdsong (3-5, 4.74 ERA)

Minnesota Twins (80-71) at Cleveland Guardians (87-65)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee (11-8, 3.6 ERA)

Tanner Bibee (11-8, 3.6 ERA) Twins Starter: Bailey Ober (12-7, 3.9 ERA)

Los Angeles Dodgers (89-62) at Miami Marlins (56-95)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida Marlins Starter: Ryan Weathers (3-5, 3.55 ERA)

Ryan Weathers (3-5, 3.55 ERA) Dodgers Starter: Landon Knack (2-4, 3.7 ERA)

Atlanta Braves (81-70) at Cincinnati Reds (74-78)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio Reds Starter: Jakob Junis (4-0, 2.73 ERA)

Jakob Junis (4-0, 2.73 ERA) Braves Starter: Spencer Schwellenbach (6-7, 3.73 ERA)

Houston Astros (82-69) at San Diego Padres (86-66)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SCHN

SCHN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California Padres Starter: Dylan Cease (13-11, 3.58 ERA)

Dylan Cease (13-11, 3.58 ERA) Astros Starter: Framber Valdez (14-6, 2.91 ERA)

Boston Red Sox (75-76) at Tampa Bay Rays (74-77)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 6:50 PM ET

6:50 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida Rays Starter: Ryan Pepiot (8-6, 3.76 ERA)

Ryan Pepiot (8-6, 3.76 ERA) Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck (8-10, 3.24 ERA)

Washington Nationals (68-83) at New York Mets (83-68)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York Mets Starter: José Quintana (9-9, 3.91 ERA)

José Quintana (9-9, 3.91 ERA) Nationals Starter: DJ Herz (4-7, 3.7 ERA)

Philadelphia Phillies (91-60) at Milwaukee Brewers (87-64)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta (11-8, 3.75 ERA)

Freddy Peralta (11-8, 3.75 ERA) Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola (12-8, 3.62 ERA)

Detroit Tigers (79-73) at Kansas City Royals (82-70)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri Royals Starter: Alec Marsh (8-8, 4.52 ERA)

Alec Marsh (8-8, 4.52 ERA) Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal (16-4, 2.5 ERA)

Pittsburgh Pirates (71-80) at St. Louis Cardinals (76-75)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri Cardinals Starter: Sonny Gray (13-9, 3.75 ERA)

Sonny Gray (13-9, 3.75 ERA) Pirates Starter: Jake Woodford (0-0, 0 ERA)

Toronto Blue Jays (72-79) at Texas Rangers (72-79)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SNET

SNET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas Rangers Starter: Cody Bradford (5-3, 3.97 ERA)

Cody Bradford (5-3, 3.97 ERA) Blue Jays Starter: Bowden Francis (8-4, 3.5 ERA)

New York Yankees (88-63) at Seattle Mariners (77-74)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller (11-8, 3.12 ERA)

Bryce Miller (11-8, 3.12 ERA) Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr. (9-10, 3.9 ERA)

