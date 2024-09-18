Best Bets, Predictions & Odds for the Ole Miss vs. Georgia Southern Game – Saturday, Sept. 21
Published 9:25 pm Wednesday, September 18, 2024
The No. 5 Ole Miss Rebels (3-0) will clash with the Georgia Southern Eagles (2-1) at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. Keep scrolling for a peek at the odds and best bets for this contest.
When and Where is Ole Miss vs. Georgia Southern?
- Date: Saturday, September 21, 2024
- Time: 7:45 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Oxford, Mississippi
- Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
Ole Miss vs. Georgia Southern Prediction & Moneyline Pick
- Prediction: Ole Miss 34, Georgia Southern 25
- Ole Miss is -10000 on the moneyline, and Georgia Southern is +1325.
- Ole Miss has yet to lose a game it was the moneyline favorite this season, going 3-0.
- The Rebels have played as a moneyline favorite of -10000 or shorter in just two games this season, and they won both.
- Georgia Southern has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.
- The Eagles have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +1325 moneyline set for this game.
- Based on this game’s moneyline, the Rebels have an implied win probability of 99.0%.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Georgia Southern (+35)
- Ole Miss is unbeaten against the spread this year.
- This season, the Rebels have won ATS in each of their two games as a favorite of 35 points or more.
- In Georgia Southern’s three games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (67.5)
- Ole Miss and its opponents have combined to score more than 67.5 points in a game once this season.
- This season, Georgia Southern has played one game with a combined score higher than 67.5 points.
- Ole Miss averages 56 points per game against Georgia Southern’s 35.7, totaling 24.2 points over the contest’s total of 67.5.
Key Stats Splits
Ole Miss
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|63
|61.3
|66.5
|Implied Total AVG
|50
|53
|44
|ATS Record
|3-0-0
|2-0-0
|1-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-2-0
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-0
|2-0
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Georgia Southern
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|56
|55.8
|56.5
|Implied Total AVG
|34.3
|38
|27
|ATS Record
|3-0-0
|2-0-0
|1-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-1-0
|2-0-0
|0-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-0
|1-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-1
|0-1
|1-0
