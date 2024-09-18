Best Bets, Predictions & Odds for the Ole Miss vs. Georgia Southern Game – Saturday, Sept. 21 Published 9:25 pm Wednesday, September 18, 2024

The No. 5 Ole Miss Rebels (3-0) will clash with the Georgia Southern Eagles (2-1) at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. Keep scrolling for a peek at the odds and best bets for this contest.

When and Where is Ole Miss vs. Georgia Southern?

Date: Saturday, September 21, 2024

Saturday, September 21, 2024 Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Ole Miss vs. Georgia Southern Prediction & Moneyline Pick

Prediction: Ole Miss 34, Georgia Southern 25

Ole Miss 34, Georgia Southern 25 Ole Miss is -10000 on the moneyline, and Georgia Southern is +1325.

Ole Miss has yet to lose a game it was the moneyline favorite this season, going 3-0.

The Rebels have played as a moneyline favorite of -10000 or shorter in just two games this season, and they won both.

Georgia Southern has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Eagles have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +1325 moneyline set for this game.

Based on this game’s moneyline, the Rebels have an implied win probability of 99.0%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Georgia Southern (+35)



Ole Miss is unbeaten against the spread this year.

This season, the Rebels have won ATS in each of their two games as a favorite of 35 points or more.

In Georgia Southern’s three games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (67.5)

Under (67.5) Ole Miss and its opponents have combined to score more than 67.5 points in a game once this season.

This season, Georgia Southern has played one game with a combined score higher than 67.5 points.

Ole Miss averages 56 points per game against Georgia Southern’s 35.7, totaling 24.2 points over the contest’s total of 67.5.

Key Stats Splits

Ole Miss Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 63 61.3 66.5 Implied Total AVG 50 53 44 ATS Record 3-0-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-2-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 2-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Georgia Southern Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 56 55.8 56.5 Implied Total AVG 34.3 38 27 ATS Record 3-0-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 2-1-0 2-0-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-1 1-0

