Best Bets, Predictions & Odds for the Navy vs. Memphis Game – Saturday, Sept. 21
Published 9:25 pm Wednesday, September 18, 2024
AAC rivals will clash when the Memphis Tigers (3-0) meet the Navy Midshipmen (2-0). Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.
When and Where is Memphis vs. Navy?
- Date: Saturday, September 21, 2024
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Annapolis, Maryland
- Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium
Memphis vs. Navy Prediction & Moneyline Pick
- Prediction: Navy 24, Memphis 22
- Memphis is -376 on the moneyline, and Navy is +291.
- Memphis has been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.
- The Tigers have played as a moneyline favorite of -376 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.
- Navy has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.
- The Midshipmen have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +291.
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Tigers a 79.0% chance to win.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Navy (+9.5)
- So far this season, Memphis is unbeaten against the spread.
- The Tigers have been favored by 9.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Navy has one win against the spread in two games this year.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (50.5)
- Memphis and its opponents have combined to hit the over on Saturday’s total of 50.5 points once this season.
- Together, the two teams combine for 76.2 points per game, 25.7 points more than the over/under of 50.5 for this game.
Key Stats Splits
Memphis
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|55.3
|56.0
|54.5
|Implied Total AVG
|34.0
|37.0
|31.0
|ATS Record
|2-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|0-2-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-0
|1-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-0
|0-0
|1-0
Navy
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|45.5
|45.5
|Implied Total AVG
|34.0
|34.0
|ATS Record
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-0-0
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-0
|2-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
