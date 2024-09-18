Best Bets, Predictions & Odds for the Navy vs. Memphis Game – Saturday, Sept. 21 Published 9:25 pm Wednesday, September 18, 2024

AAC rivals will clash when the Memphis Tigers (3-0) meet the Navy Midshipmen (2-0). Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

When and Where is Memphis vs. Navy?

Date: Saturday, September 21, 2024

Saturday, September 21, 2024 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Annapolis, Maryland

Annapolis, Maryland Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

Memphis vs. Navy Prediction & Moneyline Pick

Prediction: Navy 24, Memphis 22

Navy 24, Memphis 22 Memphis is -376 on the moneyline, and Navy is +291.

Memphis has been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.

The Tigers have played as a moneyline favorite of -376 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

Navy has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.

The Midshipmen have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +291.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Tigers a 79.0% chance to win.

Make your moneyline wager right now at BetMGM.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Navy (+9.5)



So far this season, Memphis is unbeaten against the spread.

The Tigers have been favored by 9.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Navy has one win against the spread in two games this year.

You can place your bet against the spread at BetMGM.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (50.5)

Under (50.5) Memphis and its opponents have combined to hit the over on Saturday’s total of 50.5 points once this season.

Together, the two teams combine for 76.2 points per game, 25.7 points more than the over/under of 50.5 for this game.

Like that over/under recommendation? Take advantage now at BetMGM.

Key Stats Splits

Memphis Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55.3 56.0 54.5 Implied Total AVG 34.0 37.0 31.0 ATS Record 2-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0 Navy Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.5 45.5 Implied Total AVG 34.0 34.0 ATS Record 1-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 2-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 2-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.