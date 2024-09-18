Best Bets, Predictions & Odds for the Navy vs. Memphis Game – Saturday, Sept. 21

Published 9:25 pm Wednesday, September 18, 2024

By Data Skrive

AAC rivals will clash when the Memphis Tigers (3-0) meet the Navy Midshipmen (2-0). Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Memphis vs. Navy?

  • Date: Saturday, September 21, 2024
  • Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Annapolis, Maryland
  • Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

Memphis vs. Navy Prediction & Moneyline Pick

  • Prediction: Navy 24, Memphis 22
  • Memphis is -376 on the moneyline, and Navy is +291.
  • Memphis has been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.
  • The Tigers have played as a moneyline favorite of -376 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.
  • Navy has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.
  • The Midshipmen have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +291.
  • The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Tigers a 79.0% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS:

    Navy (+9.5)

  • So far this season, Memphis is unbeaten against the spread.
  • The Tigers have been favored by 9.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
  • Navy has one win against the spread in two games this year.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Under (50.5)
  • Memphis and its opponents have combined to hit the over on Saturday’s total of 50.5 points once this season.
  • Together, the two teams combine for 76.2 points per game, 25.7 points more than the over/under of 50.5 for this game.

Key Stats Splits

Memphis

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 55.3 56.0 54.5
Implied Total AVG 34.0 37.0 31.0
ATS Record 2-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0
Over/Under Record 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-1-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

Navy

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 45.5 45.5
Implied Total AVG 34.0 34.0
ATS Record 1-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0
Over/Under Record 2-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 2-0 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

