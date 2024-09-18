Best Bets, Predictions & Odds for the Memphis vs. Navy Game – Saturday, Sept. 21 Published 9:25 pm Wednesday, September 18, 2024

AAC foes will clash when the Memphis Tigers (3-0) battle the Navy Midshipmen (2-0). Below, we outline the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Memphis vs. Navy?

Date: Saturday, September 21, 2024

Saturday, September 21, 2024 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Annapolis, Maryland

Annapolis, Maryland Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

Memphis vs. Navy Prediction & Moneyline Pick

Prediction: Navy 24, Memphis 22

Navy 24, Memphis 22 Memphis is -376 on the moneyline, and Navy is +291.

Memphis has been the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.

The Tigers have played as a moneyline favorite of -376 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

Navy has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.

The Midshipmen have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +291 odds on them winning this game.

The Tigers have a 79.0% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline’s implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Navy (+9.5)



So far this season Memphis has two victories against the spread.

The Tigers have been favored by 9.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Navy has covered on one occasion against the spread this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (50.5)

Under (50.5) Memphis and its opponents have combined to score more than 50.5 points in a game once this season.

The total for the game of 50.5 is 25.7 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Memphis (32.7 points per game) and Navy (43.5 points per game).

Key Stats Splits

Memphis Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55.3 56 54.5 Implied Total AVG 34 37 31 ATS Record 2-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0 Navy Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.5 45.5 Implied Total AVG 34 34 ATS Record 1-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 2-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 2-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

