AAC Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 4
Published 1:13 pm Wednesday, September 18, 2024
Looking for information on the best bets in AAC play in Week 4, or attempting to create a parlay bet? Our computer model likes betting on the over/under in the Wyoming vs. North Texas matchup, and taking Charlotte (+28.5) over Indiana on the spread. You can see more stats and insights on those college football games in the article below.
Best Week 4 AAC Spread Bets
Pick: Charlotte +28.5 vs. Indiana
- Matchup: Charlotte 49ers at Indiana Hoosiers
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Indiana by 11.7 points
- Date/Time: Sept. 21 at 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: South Florida +16.5 vs. Miami (FL)
- Matchup: Miami (FL) Hurricanes at South Florida Bulls
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Miami (FL) by 1.8 points
- Date/Time: Sept. 21 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Navy +9.5 vs. Memphis
- Matchup: Memphis Tigers at Navy Midshipmen
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Navy by 1.9 points
- Date/Time: Sept. 21 at 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Army -6 vs. Rice
- Matchup: Rice Owls at Army Black Knights
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Army by 17.4 points
- Date/Time: Sept. 21 at 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Temple +6.5 vs. Utah State
- Matchup: Utah State Aggies at Temple Owls
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Temple by 4.5 points
- Date/Time: Sept. 21 at 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Best Week 4 AAC Total Bets
Over 55.5 – Wyoming vs. North Texas
- Matchup: Wyoming Cowboys at North Texas Mean Green
- Projected Total: 70 points
- Date/Time: Sept. 21 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Under 54.5 – East Carolina vs. Liberty
- Matchup: East Carolina Pirates at Liberty Flames
- Projected Total: 41.5 points
- Date/Time: Sept. 21 at 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Under 57.5 – Tulsa vs. Louisiana Tech
- Matchup: Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
- Projected Total: 51.8 points
- Date/Time: Sept. 21 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Under 42.5 – Rice vs. Army
- Matchup: Rice Owls at Army Black Knights
- Projected Total: 37.5 points
- Date/Time: Sept. 21 at 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Under 50.5 – Memphis vs. Navy
- Matchup: Memphis Tigers at Navy Midshipmen
- Projected Total: 46.3 points
- Date/Time: Sept. 21 at 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Week 4 AAC Standings
|Team
|2023 Record
|2023 PF/G vs PA/G
|2023 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Army
|2-0 (1-0 AAC)
|33.0 / 7.0
|440.5 / 258.5
|Navy
|2-0 (1-0 AAC)
|43.5 / 16.0
|423.0 / 324.5
|Memphis
|3-0 (0-0 AAC)
|32.7 / 9.7
|358.7 / 224.7
|East Carolina
|2-1 (0-0 AAC)
|27.0 / 12.7
|432.0 / 302.0
|North Texas
|2-1 (0-0 AAC)
|36.0 / 41.3
|469.0 / 472.0
|South Florida
|2-1 (0-0 AAC)
|37.7 / 23.0
|424.7 / 350.0
|Charlotte
|1-2 (0-0 AAC)
|18.0 / 31.3
|343.7 / 432.3
|Rice
|1-2 (0-0 AAC)
|30.0 / 24.7
|322.0 / 291.0
|Tulane
|1-2 (0-0 AAC)
|32.7 / 22.7
|414.0 / 315.3
|Tulsa
|1-2 (0-0 AAC)
|32.0 / 33.7
|445.3 / 394.0
|UAB
|1-2 (0-0 AAC)
|24.7 / 24.0
|376.7 / 300.0
|UTSA
|1-2 (0-0 AAC)
|15.0 / 40.3
|336.7 / 457.0
|Florida Atlantic
|1-2 (0-1 AAC)
|18.3 / 20.0
|301.0 / 370.0
|Temple
|0-3 (0-1 AAC)
|11.3 / 39.0
|274.3 / 358.0
