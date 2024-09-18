AAC Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 4 Published 1:13 pm Wednesday, September 18, 2024

Looking for information on the best bets in AAC play in Week 4, or attempting to create a parlay bet? Our computer model likes betting on the over/under in the Wyoming vs. North Texas matchup, and taking Charlotte (+28.5) over Indiana on the spread. You can see more stats and insights on those college football games in the article below.

Best Week 4 AAC Spread Bets

Pick: Charlotte +28.5 vs. Indiana

Matchup: Charlotte 49ers at Indiana Hoosiers

Charlotte 49ers at Indiana Hoosiers Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Indiana by 11.7 points

Indiana by 11.7 points Date/Time: Sept. 21 at 12:00 PM ET

Sept. 21 at 12:00 PM ET TV Channel: BTN

BTN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: South Florida +16.5 vs. Miami (FL)

Matchup: Miami (FL) Hurricanes at South Florida Bulls

Miami (FL) Hurricanes at South Florida Bulls Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Miami (FL) by 1.8 points

Miami (FL) by 1.8 points Date/Time: Sept. 21 at 7:00 PM ET

Sept. 21 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Navy +9.5 vs. Memphis

Matchup: Memphis Tigers at Navy Midshipmen

Memphis Tigers at Navy Midshipmen Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Navy by 1.9 points

Navy by 1.9 points Date/Time: Sept. 21 at 3:30 PM ET

Sept. 21 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Army -6 vs. Rice

Matchup: Rice Owls at Army Black Knights

Rice Owls at Army Black Knights Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Army by 17.4 points

Army by 17.4 points Date/Time: Sept. 21 at 12:00 PM ET

Sept. 21 at 12:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Temple +6.5 vs. Utah State

Matchup: Utah State Aggies at Temple Owls

Utah State Aggies at Temple Owls Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Temple by 4.5 points

Temple by 4.5 points Date/Time: Sept. 21 at 2:00 PM ET

Sept. 21 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Best Week 4 AAC Total Bets

Over 55.5 – Wyoming vs. North Texas

Matchup: Wyoming Cowboys at North Texas Mean Green

Wyoming Cowboys at North Texas Mean Green Projected Total: 70 points

70 points Date/Time: Sept. 21 at 7:00 PM ET

Sept. 21 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Under 54.5 – East Carolina vs. Liberty

Matchup: East Carolina Pirates at Liberty Flames

East Carolina Pirates at Liberty Flames Projected Total: 41.5 points

41.5 points Date/Time: Sept. 21 at 6:00 PM ET

Sept. 21 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Under 57.5 – Tulsa vs. Louisiana Tech

Matchup: Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs Projected Total: 51.8 points

51.8 points Date/Time: Sept. 21 at 7:00 PM ET

Sept. 21 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Under 42.5 – Rice vs. Army

Matchup: Rice Owls at Army Black Knights

Rice Owls at Army Black Knights Projected Total: 37.5 points

37.5 points Date/Time: Sept. 21 at 12:00 PM ET

Sept. 21 at 12:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Under 50.5 – Memphis vs. Navy

Matchup: Memphis Tigers at Navy Midshipmen

Memphis Tigers at Navy Midshipmen Projected Total: 46.3 points

46.3 points Date/Time: Sept. 21 at 3:30 PM ET

Sept. 21 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Week 4 AAC Standings

Team 2023 Record 2023 PF/G vs PA/G 2023 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Army 2-0 (1-0 AAC) 33.0 / 7.0 440.5 / 258.5 Navy 2-0 (1-0 AAC) 43.5 / 16.0 423.0 / 324.5 Memphis 3-0 (0-0 AAC) 32.7 / 9.7 358.7 / 224.7 East Carolina 2-1 (0-0 AAC) 27.0 / 12.7 432.0 / 302.0 North Texas 2-1 (0-0 AAC) 36.0 / 41.3 469.0 / 472.0 South Florida 2-1 (0-0 AAC) 37.7 / 23.0 424.7 / 350.0 Charlotte 1-2 (0-0 AAC) 18.0 / 31.3 343.7 / 432.3 Rice 1-2 (0-0 AAC) 30.0 / 24.7 322.0 / 291.0 Tulane 1-2 (0-0 AAC) 32.7 / 22.7 414.0 / 315.3 Tulsa 1-2 (0-0 AAC) 32.0 / 33.7 445.3 / 394.0 UAB 1-2 (0-0 AAC) 24.7 / 24.0 376.7 / 300.0 UTSA 1-2 (0-0 AAC) 15.0 / 40.3 336.7 / 457.0 Florida Atlantic 1-2 (0-1 AAC) 18.3 / 20.0 301.0 / 370.0 Temple 0-3 (0-1 AAC) 11.3 / 39.0 274.3 / 358.0

