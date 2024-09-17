William Boyce Crowell, Jr., 73 Published 4:27 pm Tuesday, September 17, 2024

If you’re reading this, I’m not here anymore.

That wasn’t how I’d planned it. I still have lots of golf to play, grand kids to watch grow up, places I want to travel, Ole Miss games I want to go see. I still have lots of things I want to enjoy with my wife, Temple.

But at least I have the time to tell you all about some of the things I’ve learned and done over the 70-plus years I’ve spent around here.

I’ve been blessed to have some wonderful people in my life. From my wife, Temple, to my mother, Gladys Davis, to my daughter, Sara Jane, and my son, Dylan, my grandchildren, Reid, Sara Camille, McKenzie, and Holden. I’ve been privileged to watch and be part of a broad range of human experience. Not all of it has been good; I’ve had some agonizing experiences with people, while at the same time I loved them more than anything else in the world. It’s all part of the big picture. Nothing in this world is all good, or all bad; no one human being is all good or all bad. A big part of loving people is accepting the bad parts, offering help when you can, and taking joy in the good parts.

I have also shared many memories with my brother, Gary (Janet), and my numerous nieces and nephews, Barbara, Madison, Ryann, Andrew, Krichna, Dylan, Sophia, Melody, Michelle, Dalton, Scarlett, Audrey, Alisa, Dawn, Brandon, William, and Travis. As well as my late nephew, Ryan Allen.

Along with my mother, Gladys, I am welcomed in Heaven by my father, William Boyce Crowell, Sr. and my brother, Dale Crowell.

I’ve experienced a lot of joy, over the years.

I’ve learned that it’s never a bad thing to help someone. It may not always turn out the way you think it ought to; but helping someone is not based on my opinion of what they do with it, but simply in the fact that they need it.

I’ve dabbled in all sorts of businesses over the years. Met a ton of people, and learned something from most of them. I’ve gotten to indulge in some of my favorite things; listened to great music, like Bob Dylan and the Beatles, played some wonderful golf courses, visited some baseball parks, and generally had a pretty good time. I’ve made many, many friends; too many to even begin to mention names. Y’all know who you are, or at least you ought to, and I’m so very glad you’ve been part of my life.

My church has been important to me. My mama raised me in church, and I’ve stayed in church most of my life. It’s been an anchor, and its helped me always be able to stop and ask God, “Is this really what I ought to be doing?” The pastors over the years have been good teachers and inspirations (most of them, anyway). They’ve encouraged me toward a closer relationship with God, and I’ve learned I can find him in a lot of places besides church; in fact, I’ve discovered he’s just about anywhere I choose to look for him. I know I’ve fallen short of what I ought to have done for him, but I hope and believe that, on the balance, he said, “Well, Crow, you did OK,” and let me in the gates.

If I could sum up everything I’ve learned in these 70-plus years, it would be in this: If you have a chance to help someone, do it. It may backfire, it may cost you, it may wind up not making any long-term difference in anyone’s life that you know of. But do it because they’re a child of God, just like you are, and if you were in opposite positions, you would hope that they would help you.

In any event, I just wanted to share some of my thoughts with you. It is not accidental that I’m sharing them now that you can’t talk back. I hope you’ll remember me kindly, with a smile on your face, and say, “You know, he was a pretty good guy.”

The service to celebrate Crow’s life will be 11 a.m. Wednesday morning, Sept. 18, at Calvary Baptist Church. The family invites friends for a time of reflection and remembrances Tuesday evening from 5 to 7 p.m.. also at Calvary Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask that any memorials be sent to the Panola County Humane Society, P.O. Box 1756 Batesville, MS 38606.