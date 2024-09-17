Tyler Boyd Fantasy Projections: Week 3 vs. the Packers Published 1:43 pm Tuesday, September 17, 2024

Tyler Boyd and the Tennessee Titans will meet the Green Bay Packers and their 26th-ranked passing defense (232 yards allowed per game) in Week 3, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Boyd worth starting in fantasy this week? Keep scrolling as we dig into his upcoming matchup against the Packers.

Tyler Boyd Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers

Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers Projected Fantasy Points: 3.3

3.3 Game Day & Time: September 22, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

September 22, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

Tyler Boyd Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 1.8 5 3 18 0 Week 2 @Jets 2.6 5 2 26 0

Tyler Boyd Fantasy Stats

With 4.4 fantasy points (2.2 per game) in 2024, Boyd ranks 222nd overall in the league and 77th at his position.

Boyd has accumulated 44 yards receiving, on five catches (10 targets), with zero touchdowns and 4.4 fantasy points in his two games this year.

In his most recent game (last week versus the New York Jets), Boyd finished with 2.6 fantasy points — two receptions, 26 yards.

