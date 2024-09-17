Treylon Burks Fantasy Projections: Week 3 vs. the Packers Published 1:43 pm Tuesday, September 17, 2024

Wideout Treylon Burks faces a matchup against the 26th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (232 yards allowed per game) in Week 3, when his Tennessee Titans play the Green Bay Packers, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

With his upcoming game against the Packers this week, should Burks be someone you lock into your fantasy football lineup? We break down the numbers and trends below.

Treylon Burks Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers

Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers Projected Fantasy Points: 2.54

2.54 Game Day & Time: September 22, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

September 22, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Treylon Burks Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 0.3 2 1 2 0 Week 2 @Jets 0 1 0 0 0

Treylon Burks Fantasy Stats

With 0.3 fantasy points (0.2 per game) in 2024, Burks ranks 358th overall in the NFL and 132nd at his position.

Burks has accumulated 0.3 fantasy points in his two games this year. He has two yards receiving, on one catch (three targets), and zero touchdowns.

