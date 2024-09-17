MLB Betting Lines and Picks Today | Sept. 18 Published 8:33 pm Tuesday, September 17, 2024

The MLB slate on Wednesday, which includes the Philadelphia Phillies versus the Milwaukee Brewers, is sure to please.

To gain an edge ahead of Wednesday’s MLB action, read our odds breakdown below.

MLB Betting Info Today – Sept. 18

Oakland Athletics (65-86) at Chicago Cubs (77-73)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Cubs -160

Cubs -160 Moneyline Underdog: Athletics +135

Athletics +135 Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Cubs 5, Athletics 3

Cubs 5, Athletics 3 Moneyline Pick: Cubs (-160) over the Athletics (+135)

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Cubs Starter: Justin Steele (5-5, 3.09 ERA)

Justin Steele (5-5, 3.09 ERA) Athletics Starter: Brady Basso (1-0, 1.23 ERA)

Arizona Diamondbacks (83-67) at Colorado Rockies (58-93)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Diamondbacks -150

Diamondbacks -150 Moneyline Underdog: Rockies +125

Rockies +125 Total: 11 Runs (-120 to go over, +100 to go under)

11 Runs (-120 to go over, +100 to go under) Prediction: Diamondbacks 6, Rockies 5

Diamondbacks 6, Rockies 5 Moneyline Pick: Diamondbacks (-150) over the Rockies (+125)

Diamondbacks (-150) over the Rockies (+125) Total Pick: Under 11 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: ARID

ARID Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber (5-10, 4.44 ERA)

Austin Gomber (5-10, 4.44 ERA) Diamondbacks Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez (2-3, 5.5 ERA)

Chicago White Sox (36-115) at Los Angeles Angels (60-90)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Angels

Angels Moneyline Underdog: White Sox

White Sox Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Angels 5, White Sox 4

Angels 5, White Sox 4 Moneyline Pick: Angels () over the White Sox ()

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Angels Starter: Jack Kochanowicz (2-5, 5.08 ERA)

Jack Kochanowicz (2-5, 5.08 ERA) White Sox Starter: Garrett Crochet (6-12, 3.78 ERA)

San Francisco Giants (72-78) at Baltimore Orioles (84-66)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Orioles -175

Orioles -175 Moneyline Underdog: Giants +145

Giants +145 Total: 8 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)

8 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under) Prediction: Orioles 5, Giants 4

Orioles 5, Giants 4 Moneyline Pick: Orioles (-175) over the Giants (+145)

Orioles (-175) over the Giants (+145) Total Pick: Over 8 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer (7-9, 4.1 ERA)

Dean Kremer (7-9, 4.1 ERA) Giants Starter: Hayden Birdsong (3-5, 4.74 ERA)

Minnesota Twins (80-71) at Cleveland Guardians (87-65)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Guardians -120

Guardians -120 Moneyline Underdog: Twins +100

Twins +100 Total: 7.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)

7.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under) Prediction: Guardians 4, Twins 3

Guardians 4, Twins 3 Moneyline Pick: Guardians (-120) over the Twins (+100)

Guardians (-120) over the Twins (+100) Total Pick: Under 7.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee (11-8, 3.6 ERA)

Tanner Bibee (11-8, 3.6 ERA) Twins Starter: Bailey Ober (12-7, 3.9 ERA)

Los Angeles Dodgers (89-61) at Miami Marlins (55-95)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Dodgers -185

Dodgers -185 Moneyline Underdog: Marlins +150

Marlins +150 Total: 9 Runs (+100 to go over, -120 to go under)

9 Runs (+100 to go over, -120 to go under) Prediction: Dodgers 5, Marlins 4

Dodgers 5, Marlins 4 Moneyline Pick: Dodgers (-185) over the Marlins (+150)

Dodgers (-185) over the Marlins (+150) Total Pick: Under 9 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Marlins Starter: Ryan Weathers (3-5, 3.55 ERA)

Ryan Weathers (3-5, 3.55 ERA) Dodgers Starter: Landon Knack (2-4, 3.7 ERA)

Atlanta Braves (81-69) at Cincinnati Reds (73-78)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Reds -150

Reds -150 Moneyline Underdog: Braves +125

Braves +125 Total: 8.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)

8.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under) Prediction: Reds 5, Braves 4

Reds 5, Braves 4 Moneyline Pick: Reds (125) over the Braves (-150)

Reds (125) over the Braves (-150) Total Pick: Under 8.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Reds Starter: Jakob Junis (4-0, 2.73 ERA)

Jakob Junis (4-0, 2.73 ERA) Braves Starter: Spencer Schwellenbach (6-7, 3.73 ERA)

Houston Astros (81-69) at San Diego Padres (86-65)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Padres -110

Padres -110 Moneyline Underdog: Astros -110

Astros -110 Total: 7 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)

7 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under) Prediction: Padres 5, Astros 4

Padres 5, Astros 4 Moneyline Pick: Padres (-110) over the Astros (-110)

Padres (-110) over the Astros (-110) Total Pick: Over 7 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: SCHN

SCHN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Padres Starter: Dylan Cease (13-11, 3.58 ERA)

Dylan Cease (13-11, 3.58 ERA) Astros Starter: Framber Valdez (14-6, 2.91 ERA)

Boston Red Sox (75-75) at Tampa Bay Rays (73-77)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Rays

Rays Moneyline Underdog: Red Sox

Red Sox Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Rays 5, Red Sox 4

Rays 5, Red Sox 4 Moneyline Pick: Rays () over the Red Sox ()

How to Watch

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 6:50 PM ET

6:50 PM ET Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Rays Starter: Ryan Pepiot (8-6, 3.76 ERA)

Ryan Pepiot (8-6, 3.76 ERA) Red Sox Starter: Cooper Criswell (6-4, 3.98 ERA)

Washington Nationals (68-82) at New York Mets (82-68)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Mets -175

Mets -175 Moneyline Underdog: Nationals +145

Nationals +145 Total: 7.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)

7.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under) Prediction: Mets 5, Nationals 4

Mets 5, Nationals 4 Moneyline Pick: Mets (-175) over the Nationals (+145)

Mets (-175) over the Nationals (+145) Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Mets Starter: José Quintana (9-9, 3.91 ERA)

José Quintana (9-9, 3.91 ERA) Nationals Starter: DJ Herz (4-7, 3.7 ERA)

Philadelphia Phillies (90-60) at Milwaukee Brewers (87-63)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Brewers -120

Brewers -120 Moneyline Underdog: Phillies +100

Phillies +100 Total: 7.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)

7.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under) Prediction: Brewers 5, Phillies 4

Brewers 5, Phillies 4 Moneyline Pick: Brewers (-120) over the Phillies (+100)

Brewers (-120) over the Phillies (+100) Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta (11-8, 3.75 ERA)

Freddy Peralta (11-8, 3.75 ERA) Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola (12-8, 3.62 ERA)

Detroit Tigers (78-73) at Kansas City Royals (82-69)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Royals -150

Royals -150 Moneyline Underdog: Tigers +125

Tigers +125 Total: 7.5 Runs (-120 to go over, +100 to go under)

7.5 Runs (-120 to go over, +100 to go under) Prediction: Royals 5, Tigers 4

Royals 5, Tigers 4 Moneyline Pick: Royals (125) over the Tigers (-150)

Royals (125) over the Tigers (-150) Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Royals Starter: Alec Marsh (8-8, 4.52 ERA)

Alec Marsh (8-8, 4.52 ERA) Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal (16-4, 2.5 ERA)

Pittsburgh Pirates (71-79) at St. Louis Cardinals (75-75)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Moneyline Underdog: Pirates

Pirates Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Cardinals 5, Pirates 4

Cardinals 5, Pirates 4 Moneyline Pick: Cardinals () over the Pirates ()

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Cardinals Starter: Sonny Gray (13-9, 3.75 ERA)

Sonny Gray (13-9, 3.75 ERA) Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz (6-6, 3.45 ERA)

Toronto Blue Jays (72-78) at Texas Rangers (71-79)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Rangers -120

Rangers -120 Moneyline Underdog: Blue Jays +100

Blue Jays +100 Total: 8 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)

8 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under) Prediction: Rangers 5, Blue Jays 4

Rangers 5, Blue Jays 4 Moneyline Pick: Rangers (-120) over the Blue Jays (+100)

Rangers (-120) over the Blue Jays (+100) Total Pick: Over 8 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: SNET

SNET Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Rangers Starter: Cody Bradford (5-3, 3.97 ERA)

Cody Bradford (5-3, 3.97 ERA) Blue Jays Starter: Bowden Francis (8-4, 3.5 ERA)

New York Yankees (87-63) at Seattle Mariners (77-73)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Mariners -120

Mariners -120 Moneyline Underdog: Yankees +100

Yankees +100 Total: 7.5 Runs (+100 to go over, -120 to go under)

7.5 Runs (+100 to go over, -120 to go under) Prediction: Mariners 5, Yankees 4

Mariners 5, Yankees 4 Moneyline Pick: Mariners (100) over the Yankees (-120)

Mariners (100) over the Yankees (-120) Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller (11-8, 3.12 ERA)

Bryce Miller (11-8, 3.12 ERA) Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr. (9-10, 3.9 ERA)

Catch MLB action all season long on Fubo.