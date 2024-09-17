Mary Dean Lewellen, 71 Published 3:53 pm Tuesday, September 17, 2024

Mary Dean Lewellen, 71, of Batesville, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024, at the home of her son.

The family will receive friends Thursday, Sept. 19, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Well Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held Friday, Sept. 20, at 11 a.mm in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Mt. Olivet Methodist Church Cemetery.

Mary was born Aug. 15, 1953 to the late Charles William Staten and Mary Florence Sheley Staten in Charleston. Mary enjoyed playing solitaire, watching scary movies, reading, and especially visiting loved visiting with her family.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lewellen, her daugher, Theresa Mettetal, and her brother, Charles Eugene Staten.

The family she leaves to cherish her memory include her son, Billy Lewellen (Kristi), of Batesville, step-daughter, Patricia Jacome (Bobby), of Munford, TN, two sisters, Judith Smith of Grenada, and Kathy Byars, of Oakland; three grandchildren, Christopher Mettetal (Robin), Michael Lemay, and Mary Briley, ten great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Christopher, Jr., Khloee, Kamden, Karsten, Khaize, Krosslee, Kohen, Kirklynn, and Collins, as well as several nieces and nephews.