How to Watch the WNBA Today | Sept. 17

Published 1:48 am Tuesday, September 17, 2024

By Data Skrive

Today’s WNBA slate has five exciting matchups in store. Among those games is the Minnesota Lynx squaring off against the Connecticut Sun.

The WNBA is streaming on Fubo, Paramount+ and Prime Video this season – use our links so you don’t miss any of the action! Sign up for WNBA League Pass to get access to live out-of-market games and tons of WNBA content.

How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games

New York Liberty at Washington Mystics

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: NBA TV, WWOR, MNMT, and Liberty Live
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena
  • Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Get tickets for WNBA games at Vivid Seats, StubHub and Ticketmaster

Minnesota Lynx at Connecticut Sun

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and BSNX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena
  • Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

Chicago Sky at Atlanta Dream

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: The U and Peachtree TV
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Gateway Center Arena
  • Location: College Park, Georgia

Watch the WNBA on Fubo, Paramount+ and Prime Video

Las Vegas Aces at Seattle Storm

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: NBA TV, FOX13+, Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, and Amazon Prime Video
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Climate Pledge Arena
  • Location: Seattle, Washington

Phoenix Mercury at Los Angeles Sparks

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, Mercury Live, and SportsNet LA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena
  • Location: Los Angeles, California

Rep your team with officially licensed WNBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

