How to Watch the WNBA Today | Sept. 17
Published 1:48 am Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Today’s WNBA slate has five exciting matchups in store. Among those games is the Minnesota Lynx squaring off against the Connecticut Sun.
How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games
New York Liberty at Washington Mystics
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBA TV, WWOR, MNMT, and Liberty Live
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
Minnesota Lynx at Connecticut Sun
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and BSNX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena
- Location: Uncasville, Connecticut
Chicago Sky at Atlanta Dream
How to Watch
- TV Channel: The U and Peachtree TV
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Gateway Center Arena
- Location: College Park, Georgia
Las Vegas Aces at Seattle Storm
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBA TV, FOX13+, Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, and Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena
- Location: Seattle, Washington
Phoenix Mercury at Los Angeles Sparks
How to Watch
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, Mercury Live, and SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
- Location: Los Angeles, California
