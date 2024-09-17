How to Watch the WNBA Today | Sept. 17 Published 1:48 am Tuesday, September 17, 2024

Today’s WNBA slate has five exciting matchups in store. Among those games is the Minnesota Lynx squaring off against the Connecticut Sun.

How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games

New York Liberty at Washington Mystics

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV, WWOR, MNMT, and Liberty Live

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Minnesota Lynx at Connecticut Sun

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and BSNX

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena

Mohegan Sun Arena Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

Chicago Sky at Atlanta Dream

How to Watch

TV Channel: The U and Peachtree TV

The U and Peachtree TV Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Gateway Center Arena

Gateway Center Arena Location: College Park, Georgia

Las Vegas Aces at Seattle Storm

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV, FOX13+, Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, and Amazon Prime Video

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Climate Pledge Arena

Climate Pledge Arena Location: Seattle, Washington

Phoenix Mercury at Los Angeles Sparks

How to Watch

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, Mercury Live, and SportsNet LA

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

