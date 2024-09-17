How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Sept. 17 Published 6:08 am Tuesday, September 17, 2024

Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates head into a matchup with Brendan Donovan and the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday at 7:45 p.m. ET.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Tuesday, September 17, 2024

Tuesday, September 17, 2024 Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank 24th in baseball with 153 home runs. They average one per game.

St. Louis is 22nd in baseball with a .387 slugging percentage.

The Cardinals’ .246 batting average ranks 12th in MLB.

St. Louis ranks 25th in runs scored with 611 (4.1 per game).

The Cardinals are 16th in baseball with a .309 on-base percentage.

The Cardinals strike out 8.1 times per game, the No. 11 average in MLB.

St. Louis’ 4.09 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The pitching staff for St. Louis has a collective 8.2 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.

The Cardinals average baseball’s 17th-ranked WHIP (1.263).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Lance Lynn gets the start for the Cardinals, his 23rd of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.96 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 111 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.

Lynn heads into the game with six quality starts under his belt this year.

Lynn will aim to pitch five or more innings for his fifth straight appearance. He’s averaging 5.1 innings per outing.

He has had six appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 9/12/2024 Reds W 6-1 Home Sonny Gray Jakob Junis 9/13/2024 Blue Jays L 4-3 Away Erick Fedde Kevin Gausman 9/14/2024 Blue Jays L 7-2 Away Kyle Gibson José Berríos 9/15/2024 Blue Jays L 3-2 Away Miles Mikolas Yariel Rodriguez 9/16/2024 Pirates W 4-0 Home Andre Pallante Paul Skenes 9/17/2024 Pirates – Home Lance Lynn Bailey Falter 9/18/2024 Pirates – Home Sonny Gray Luis Ortiz 9/19/2024 Pirates – Home Erick Fedde Mitch Keller 9/20/2024 Guardians – Home Kyle Gibson Ben Lively 9/21/2024 Guardians – Home Miles Mikolas Matthew Boyd 9/22/2024 Guardians – Home Andre Pallante Gavin Williams

