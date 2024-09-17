Dr. Phillips appointed to NWCC board Published 9:59 pm Tuesday, September 17, 2024

Northwest Mississippi Community College has officially welcomed Dr. Del Phillips, III, to its Board of Trustees as a representative for Panola County. He currently serves as superintendent for the South Panola School District, a position he has held since July 1, 2023.

“Dr. Phillips brings over 25 years of educational expertise and leadership to the Board,” said Northwest’s President, Dr. Michael J. Heindl. “His leadership experiences will be a valuable asset to Northwest’s 11-county district, and we’re excited to have him on board.”

Having served in various roles such as teacher, athletic director, principal, assistant superintendent, and superintendent, many of those years were spent in the Tennessee education system.

Dr. Phillips throughout his career has advocated for learning, literacy, and education in areas of significant job growth such as STEM-related fields.

One of the many endeavors to which Dr. Phillips contributed was helping create a curriculum plan for STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics). It resulted in 18 STEM-certified Sumner County schools out of the 38 STEM-certified schools in Tennessee.

Having served on various boards including Union University Hendersonville, Hendersonville Chamber of Commerce, Sumner Insurance Trust, Sumner County Health Department, Sumner County Commission, and Forward Sumner Economic Council, Dr. Phillips comes equipped with situational education and experience that gives him knowledge specific and applicable to Northwest’s 11-county district.

Dr. Phillips is a native Mississippian hailing from Corinth. He studied at Mississippi State University where he received a degree in technology teacher education and marketing. He received a master’s degree in educational leadership and his doctorate in Educational Leadership from the University of Mississippi.