DeAndre Hopkins Fantasy Projections: Week 3 vs. the Packers Published 1:43 pm Tuesday, September 17, 2024

DeAndre Hopkins and the Tennessee Titans will play the Green Bay Packers and their 26th-ranked pass defense (232 yards allowed per game) in Week 3, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

With his upcoming game versus the Packers this week, should Hopkins be considered a lock for your fantasy football lineup? We dissect the stats and trends below.

DeAndre Hopkins Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers

Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers Projected Fantasy Points: 4.71

4.71 Game Day & Time: September 22, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

September 22, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

DeAndre Hopkins Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 0.8 1 1 8 0 Week 2 @Jets 0.9 2 1 9 0

DeAndre Hopkins Fantasy Stats

Ranked 293rd overall in the NFL and 107th at his position, Hopkins has accumulated 1.7 fantasy points (0.9 per game) so far in 2024.

In two games Hopkins has two receptions on three targets, for 17 yards, and a total of 1.7 fantasy points.

Looking at his previous game, last week versus the New York Jets, Hopkins put up a stat line of: one catch, nine yards. He ended up with 0.9 fantasy points.

