Cardinals vs. Pirates: Betting Preview for Sept. 17 Published 8:24 am Tuesday, September 17, 2024

Lance Lynn will take the mound for the St. Louis Cardinals (75-75) on Tuesday, Sept. 17 against the Pittsburgh Pirates (71-79), who will answer with Bailey Falter. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:45 p.m. ET at Busch Stadium.

At -145, the Cardinals are the moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Pirates (+120). This contest carries a total of 8 runs (over -105; under -115).

Cardinals vs. Pirates Game Info

Date: Tuesday, September 17, 2024

Tuesday, September 17, 2024 Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Cardinals -145

Cardinals -145 Moneyline Underdog: Pirates +120

Pirates +120 Over/Under: 8 runs (Over: -105, Under: -115)

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals are sending Lynn (6-4) to make his 23rd start of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.96 ERA and 104 strikeouts through 111 1/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

Lynn has recorded six quality starts this year.

Lynn is looking for his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.1 innings per appearance on the hill.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in six of his 22 appearances this season.

Cardinals Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank 24th in MLB play with 153 home runs. They average one per game.

St. Louis’ .387 slugging percentage is 22nd in baseball.

The Cardinals rank 12th in the majors with a .246 batting average.

St. Louis is the 25th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.1 runs per game (611 total).

The Cardinals are 16th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .309.

The Cardinals’ 8.1 strikeouts per game rank 11th in the majors.

St. Louis has the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.09).

The pitching staff for St. Louis has a collective 8.2 K/9, the fifth-worst in the majors.

The Cardinals average baseball’s 17th-ranked WHIP (1.263).

