Calvin Ridley Fantasy Projections: Week 3 vs. the Packers Published 1:43 pm Tuesday, September 17, 2024

Wideout Calvin Ridley has a matchup versus the 26th-ranked passing defense in the league (232 yards allowed per game) in Week 3, when his Tennessee Titans play the Green Bay Packers, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

When setting your fantasy football lineup this week, is Ridley worth inserting into your starting lineup? For insights into his tilt against the Packers, we’ve got you covered.

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers

Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers Projected Fantasy Points: 7.65

7.65 Game Day & Time: September 22, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

September 22, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 5 7 3 50 0 Week 2 @Jets 20.7 6 4 77 1

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Stats

Ridley has 25.7 fantasy points (12.9 per game), eighth at his position and 39th in the league.

In his two games so far this season, Ridley has picked up 25.7 fantasy points. He has 127 receiving yards on seven catches (13 targets) and one touchdown.

In his most recent game (last week versus the New York Jets), Ridley finished with 20.7 fantasy points — four receptions, 77 yards and one touchdown.

