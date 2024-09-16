Ole Miss vs. Georgia Southern Sept. 21 Tickets & Start Time Published 8:21 am Monday, September 16, 2024

The No. 5 Ole Miss Rebels and Georgia Southern Eagles will meet on Saturday, September 21, 2024 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Ole Miss vs. Georgia Southern game info

Date: Saturday, September 21, 2024

Saturday, September 21, 2024 Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network City: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Ole Miss vs. Georgia Southern statistical matchup

Ole Miss Georgia Southern 692.3 (1st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 365.7 (75th) 254.0 (37th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 489.0 (129th) 258.0 (12th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 107.0 (108th) 434.3 (1st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 258.7 (48th) 2 (29th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (6th) 5 (26th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (67th)

Ole Miss leaders

In three games for the Rebels, Jaxson Dart has led the offense with 1,172 yards (390.7 yards per game) while compiling eight touchdowns, one interception and an 83.0% completion percentage.

Dart has been a factor with his legs, running for 55 yards and three TDs in three games.

Henry Parrish Jr. has generated 353 rushing yards (7.8 yards per carry) and six touchdowns in three games for the Rebels.

As a pass-catcher, Parrish has totaled six catches on eight targets for 49 yards and zero touchdowns.

As part of the Rebels’ offense, Tre Harris has caught 28 balls on 33 targets for 436 yards and two touchdowns.

Georgia Southern leaders

JC French has passed for 776 yards (258.7 per game), completing 61.8% of his passes, with six touchdowns and zero interceptions in three games.

On the ground, French has scored one touchdown and picked up 57 yards.

Jalen White has run for 97 yards (32.3 per game) and five touchdowns in three games.

In three games, Dalen Cobb has 15 catches for 175 yards (58.3 per game) and two touchdowns.

