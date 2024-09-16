MLB Betting Lines and Picks Today | Sept. 16
Published 5:32 am Monday, September 16, 2024
The Philadelphia Phillies versus the Milwaukee Brewers is a game to see on a Monday MLB slate that features plenty of compelling contests.
Looking for an edge in the MLB? We analyze the betting odds for all the important games today below.
Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
MLB Betting Info Today – Sept. 16
Minnesota Twins (79-70) at Cleveland Guardians (86-64)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Guardians -115
- Moneyline Underdog: Twins -105
- Total: 7.5 Runs (-125 to go over, -105 to go under)
- Prediction: Guardians 4, Twins 3
- Moneyline Pick: Guardians (-105) over the Twins (-115)
- Total Pick: Under 7.5 Runs
Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Venue: Progressive Field
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Guardians Starter: Matthew Boyd (2-1, 2.18 ERA)
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez (15-8, 3.88 ERA)
Washington Nationals (68-81) at New York Mets (81-68)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Mets -185
- Moneyline Underdog: Nationals +150
- Total: 7.5 Runs (-120 to go over, +100 to go under)
- Prediction: Mets 5, Nationals 3
- Moneyline Pick: Mets (-185) over the Nationals (+150)
- Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs
Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Venue: Citi Field
- Location: Queens, New York
- Mets Starter: Sean Manaea (11-5, 3.35 ERA)
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin (10-12, 4.19 ERA)
Get tickets for any MLB game this season at StubHub.
Los Angeles Dodgers (88-61) at Atlanta Braves (81-68)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Braves -115
- Moneyline Underdog: Dodgers -105
- Total: 7.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)
- Prediction: Braves 5, Dodgers 4
- Moneyline Pick: Braves (-105) over the Dodgers (-115)
- Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs
Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Venue: Truist Park
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Braves Starter: Max Fried (9-9, 3.46 ERA)
- Dodgers Starter: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (6-2, 2.77 ERA)
Philadelphia Phillies (90-59) at Milwaukee Brewers (86-63)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Brewers -115
- Moneyline Underdog: Phillies -105
- Total: 8 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)
- Prediction: Brewers 5, Phillies 4
- Moneyline Pick: Brewers (-105) over the Phillies (-115)
- Total Pick: Over 8 Runs
Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Venue: American Family Field
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Brewers Starter: Aaron Civale (6-8, 4.57 ERA)
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez (12-6, 3.05 ERA)
Detroit Tigers (77-73) at Kansas City Royals (82-68)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Royals
- Moneyline Underdog: Tigers
- Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
- Prediction: Royals 4, Tigers 3
- Moneyline Pick: Royals () over the Tigers ()
Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Royals Starter: Seth Lugo (16-8, 2.94 ERA)
- Tigers Starter: Casey Mize (2-6, 4.47 ERA)
Watch MLB on Fubo and Apple TV+
Oakland Athletics (65-85) at Chicago Cubs (76-73)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Cubs -185
- Moneyline Underdog: Athletics +150
- Total: 8 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)
- Prediction: Cubs 4, Athletics 3
- Moneyline Pick: Cubs (-185) over the Athletics (+150)
- Total Pick: Under 8 Runs
Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Cubs Starter: Shota Imanaga (13-3, 3.03 ERA)
- Athletics Starter: Joey Estes (7-7, 4.36 ERA)
Pittsburgh Pirates (71-78) at St. Louis Cardinals (74-75)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Cardinals -145
- Moneyline Underdog: Pirates +120
- Total: 7.5 Runs (+100 to go over, -130 to go under)
- Prediction: Cardinals 5, Pirates 4
- Moneyline Pick: Cardinals (120) over the Pirates (-145)
- Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs
Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Cardinals Starter: Andre Pallante (6-8, 4.13 ERA)
- Pirates Starter: Paul Skenes (10-2, 2.1 ERA)
Arizona Diamondbacks (83-66) at Colorado Rockies (57-93)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Diamondbacks -165
- Moneyline Underdog: Rockies +135
- Total: 11 Runs (-120 to go over, +100 to go under)
- Prediction: Diamondbacks 6, Rockies 4
- Moneyline Pick: Diamondbacks (-165) over the Rockies (+135)
- Total Pick: Under 11 Runs
Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: COLR
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Venue: Coors Field
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Rockies Starter: Antonio Senzatela (0-0, 0 ERA)
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson (10-6, 4.33 ERA)
Chicago White Sox (35-115) at Los Angeles Angels (60-89)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Angels -190
- Moneyline Underdog: White Sox +155
- Total: 8 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)
- Prediction: Angels 5, White Sox 4
- Moneyline Pick: Angels (-190) over the White Sox (+155)
- Total Pick: Over 8 Runs
Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSW
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers (4-6, 5.64 ERA)
- White Sox Starter: Jonathan Cannon (3-10, 4.56 ERA)
Houston Astros (81-68) at San Diego Padres (85-65)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Padres -140
- Moneyline Underdog: Astros +115
- Total: 8 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)
- Prediction: Padres 5, Astros 4
- Moneyline Pick: Padres (-140) over the Astros (+115)
- Total Pick: Over 8 Runs
Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Venue: PETCO Park
- Location: San Diego, California
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish (5-3, 3.52 ERA)
- Astros Starter: Spencer Arrighetti (7-12, 4.72 ERA)
Catch MLB action all season long on Fubo.