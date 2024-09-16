Memphis vs. Navy Sept. 21 Tickets & Start Time Published 8:21 am Monday, September 16, 2024

The Memphis Tigers will hit the road for an AAC clash against the Navy Midshipmen on Saturday, September 21, 2024 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

Memphis vs. Navy game info

Date: Saturday, September 21, 2024

Saturday, September 21, 2024 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network City: Annapolis, Maryland

Annapolis, Maryland Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

Memphis vs. Navy statistical matchup

Memphis Navy 358.7 (80th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 423.0 (116th) 224.7 (22nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 324.5 (21st) 111.7 (106th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 280.5 (7th) 247.0 (55th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 142.5 (126th) 1 (6th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (29th) 7 (10th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (26th)

Memphis leaders

In three games for the Tigers, Mario Anderson has run for 203 rushing yards and four touchdowns while averaging 5.0 yards per carry.

Anderson has made an impact in the receiving game, reeling in nine balls on 10 targets for 65 yards and zero touchdowns.

In three games, Seth Henigan has passed for 741 yards (247.0 yards per game) to go along with five touchdowns, one interception, and a completion percentage of 67.0%.

Gregroy Desrosiers has run for 95 yards (31.7 yards per carry) and one rushing touchdown for the Tigers in 2024.

In the passing game, Desrosiers has caught eight balls on eight targets for 39 yards and one touchdown.

Navy leaders

Blake Horvath has three TD passes and one interception in two games, completing 57.1% of his throws for 220 yards (110.0 per game).

In addition, Horvath has rushed for 155 yards and three TDs.

Eli Heidenreich has rushed for 7 yards (3.5 per game) and zero touchdowns in two games.

In the passing game, Heidenreich has scored three touchdowns, with eight receptions for 172 yards.

On the ground, Alex Tecza has scored two touchdowns and picked up 132 yards (66.0 per game).

