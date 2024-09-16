How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Sept. 16 Published 6:08 am Monday, September 16, 2024

The Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds ready for the first of a four-game series against Brendan Donovan and the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday at Busch Stadium.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Monday, September 16, 2024

Monday, September 16, 2024 Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank 24th in Major League Baseball with 153 home runs.

St. Louis is 21st in MLB with a slugging percentage of .388 this season.

The Cardinals have a team batting average of .246 this season, which ranks 13th among MLB teams.

St. Louis ranks 25th in the majors with 607 total runs scored this season.

The Cardinals have the 16th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.309).

The Cardinals rank 11th with an average of 8.1 strikeouts per game.

St. Louis has the 17th-ranked ERA (4.12) in the majors this season.

St. Louis strikes out just 8.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Cardinals rank 19th in MLB with a combined 1.268 WHIP this season.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals’ Andre Pallante (6-8) will make his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed six hits in five innings against the Cincinnati Reds.

In 17 starts this season, he’s earned a quality start in five of them.

Pallante has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has eight appearances with no earned runs allowed in 26 chances this season.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 9/11/2024 Reds W 2-1 Home Lance Lynn Brandon Williamson 9/12/2024 Reds W 6-1 Home Sonny Gray Jakob Junis 9/13/2024 Blue Jays L 4-3 Away Erick Fedde Kevin Gausman 9/14/2024 Blue Jays L 7-2 Away Kyle Gibson José Berríos 9/15/2024 Blue Jays L 3-2 Away Miles Mikolas Yariel Rodriguez 9/16/2024 Pirates – Home Andre Pallante Paul Skenes 9/17/2024 Pirates – Home Lance Lynn Bailey Falter 9/18/2024 Pirates – Home Sonny Gray Luis Ortiz 9/19/2024 Pirates – Home Erick Fedde Mitch Keller 9/20/2024 Guardians – Home Kyle Gibson Ben Lively 9/21/2024 Guardians – Home Miles Mikolas Matthew Boyd

