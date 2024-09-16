How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Sept. 16
Published 6:08 am Monday, September 16, 2024
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds ready for the first of a four-game series against Brendan Donovan and the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday at Busch Stadium.
Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Cardinals vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- Date: Monday, September 16, 2024
- Time: 7:45 p.m. ET
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch MLB action all season long on Fubo!.
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals rank 24th in Major League Baseball with 153 home runs.
- St. Louis is 21st in MLB with a slugging percentage of .388 this season.
- The Cardinals have a team batting average of .246 this season, which ranks 13th among MLB teams.
- St. Louis ranks 25th in the majors with 607 total runs scored this season.
- The Cardinals have the 16th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.309).
- The Cardinals rank 11th with an average of 8.1 strikeouts per game.
- St. Louis has the 17th-ranked ERA (4.12) in the majors this season.
- St. Louis strikes out just 8.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Cardinals rank 19th in MLB with a combined 1.268 WHIP this season.
Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Cardinals’ Andre Pallante (6-8) will make his 18th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed six hits in five innings against the Cincinnati Reds.
- In 17 starts this season, he’s earned a quality start in five of them.
- Pallante has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has eight appearances with no earned runs allowed in 26 chances this season.
Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/11/2024
|Reds
|W 2-1
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Brandon Williamson
|9/12/2024
|Reds
|W 6-1
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Jakob Junis
|9/13/2024
|Blue Jays
|L 4-3
|Away
|Erick Fedde
|Kevin Gausman
|9/14/2024
|Blue Jays
|L 7-2
|Away
|Kyle Gibson
|José Berríos
|9/15/2024
|Blue Jays
|L 3-2
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Yariel Rodriguez
|9/16/2024
|Pirates
|–
|Home
|Andre Pallante
|Paul Skenes
|9/17/2024
|Pirates
|–
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Bailey Falter
|9/18/2024
|Pirates
|–
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Luis Ortiz
|9/19/2024
|Pirates
|–
|Home
|Erick Fedde
|Mitch Keller
|9/20/2024
|Guardians
|–
|Home
|Kyle Gibson
|Ben Lively
|9/21/2024
|Guardians
|–
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Matthew Boyd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.