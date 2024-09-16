Cardinals vs. Pirates: Betting Preview for Sept. 16 Published 8:24 am Monday, September 16, 2024

On Monday, Sept. 16 at 7:45 p.m. ET, the Pittsburgh Pirates (71-78) visit the St. Louis Cardinals (74-75) at Busch Stadium. Paul Skenes will get the call for the Pirates, while Andre Pallante will take the mound for the Cardinals.

The Pirates (-145), according to bookmakers, are moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Cardinals (+120) This contest has a total of 7 runs (over -115; under -105).

Cardinals vs. Pirates Game Info

Date: Monday, September 16, 2024

Monday, September 16, 2024 Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Pirates -145

Pirates -145 Moneyline Underdog: Cardinals +120

Cardinals +120 Over/Under: 7 runs (Over: -115, Under: -105)

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Pallante (6-8) will take the mound for the Cardinals, his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed six hits in five innings against the Cincinnati Reds.

He has earned a quality start five times in 17 starts this season.

Pallante will look to pitch five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

He has made 26 appearances and finished eight of them without allowing an earned run.

Cardinals Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank 24th in Major League Baseball with 153 home runs.

St. Louis is 21st in MLB with a slugging percentage of .388 this season.

The Cardinals’ .246 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.

St. Louis has scored 607 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Cardinals have the 16th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.309).

The Cardinals rank 11th in strikeouts per game (8.1) among MLB offenses.

St. Louis has the 17th-ranked ERA (4.12) in the majors this season.

St. Louis has an 8.2 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in baseball.

The Cardinals have a combined WHIP of 1.268 as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in MLB.

