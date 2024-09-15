SEC Football Power Rankings for Week 4 Published 1:18 pm Sunday, September 15, 2024

Which team sits on top of the SEC as we head into Week 4 of the college football season? Keep reading, as we’ve got power rankings to get you caught up on where each team stands.

SEC Power Rankings

Projected records reflect games against only FBS opponents.

No. 1: Missouri

Current Record: 3-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-1

3-0 | 10-1 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 21st

21st Last Game Result: W 27-21 vs Boston College

Next Game

Week 4 Opponent: Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21

4:15 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21 TV Channel: SEC Network

No. 2: Alabama

Current Record: 3-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-1

3-0 | 10-1 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 80th

80th Last Game Result: W 42-10 vs Wisconsin

Next Game

Week 4 Opponent: BYE

No. 3: Oklahoma

Current Record: 3-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-1

3-0 | 10-1 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 42nd

42nd Last Game Result: W 34-19 vs Tulane

Next Game

Week 4 Opponent: Tennessee

Tennessee Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21 TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 4: Georgia

Current Record: 3-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2

3-0 | 9-2 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 98th

98th Last Game Result: W 13-12 vs Kentucky

Next Game

Week 4 Opponent: BYE

No. 5: Tennessee

Current Record: 3-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3

3-0 | 8-3 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 123rd

123rd Last Game Result: W 71-0 vs Kent State

Next Game

Week 4 Opponent: @ Oklahoma

@ Oklahoma Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21 TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 6: LSU

Current Record: 2-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3

2-1 | 8-3 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 43rd

43rd Last Game Result: W 36-33 vs South Carolina

Next Game

Week 4 Opponent: UCLA

UCLA Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21 TV Channel: ABC

No. 7: Texas

Current Record: 3-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 11-1

3-0 | 11-1 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 127th

127th Last Game Result: W 56-7 vs UTSA

Next Game

Week 4 Opponent: Louisiana-Monroe

Louisiana-Monroe Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21 TV Channel: SEC Network+

No. 8: Ole Miss

Current Record: 3-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3

3-0 | 8-3 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 128th

128th Last Game Result: W 40-6 vs Wake Forest

Next Game

Week 4 Opponent: Georgia Southern

Georgia Southern Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21

7:45 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 9: Arkansas

Current Record: 2-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7

2-1 | 4-7 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 48th

48th Last Game Result: W 37-27 vs UAB

Next Game

Week 4 Opponent: @ Auburn

@ Auburn Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21 TV Channel: ESPN

No. 10: Texas A&M

Current Record: 2-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7

2-1 | 4-7 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 83rd

83rd Last Game Result: W 33-20 vs Florida

Next Game

Week 4 Opponent: Bowling Green

Bowling Green Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21 TV Channel: SEC Network+

No. 11: South Carolina

Current Record: 2-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6

2-1 | 5-6 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 97th

97th Last Game Result: L 36-33 vs LSU

Next Game

Week 4 Opponent: Akron

Akron Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 12: Auburn

Current Record: 2-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6

2-1 | 5-6 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 105th

105th Last Game Result: W 45-19 vs New Mexico

Next Game

Week 4 Opponent: Arkansas

Arkansas Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21 TV Channel: ESPN

No. 13: Kentucky

Current Record: 1-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7

1-2 | 4-7 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 94th

94th Last Game Result: L 13-12 vs Georgia

Next Game

Week 4 Opponent: Ohio

Ohio Game Time: 12:45 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21

12:45 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 14: Florida

Current Record: 1-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10

1-2 | 1-10 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 61st

61st Last Game Result: L 33-20 vs Texas A&M

Next Game

Week 4 Opponent: @ Mississippi State

@ Mississippi State Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 15: Mississippi State

Current Record: 1-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9

1-2 | 2-9 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 51st

51st Last Game Result: L 41-17 vs Toledo

Next Game

Week 4 Opponent: Florida

Florida Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 16: Vanderbilt

Current Record: 2-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9

2-1 | 2-9 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 88th

88th Last Game Result: L 36-32 vs Georgia State

Next Game

Week 4 Opponent: @ Missouri

@ Missouri Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21

4:15 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21 TV Channel: SEC Network

