SEC Football Power Rankings for Week 4

Published 1:18 pm Sunday, September 15, 2024

By Data Skrive

Which team sits on top of the SEC as we head into Week 4 of the college football season? Keep reading, as we’ve got power rankings to get you caught up on where each team stands.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Paramount+.

SEC Power Rankings

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Projected records reflect games against only FBS opponents.

No. 1: Missouri

  • Current Record: 3-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-1
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 21st
  • Last Game Result: W 27-21 vs Boston College

Next Game

  • Week 4 Opponent: Vanderbilt
  • Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21
  • TV Channel: SEC Network

No. 2: Alabama

  • Current Record: 3-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-1
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 80th
  • Last Game Result: W 42-10 vs Wisconsin

Next Game

  • Week 4 Opponent: BYE

No. 3: Oklahoma

  • Current Record: 3-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-1
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 42nd
  • Last Game Result: W 34-19 vs Tulane

Stop missing games and start streaming college football right now on ESPN+.

Next Game

  • Week 4 Opponent: Tennessee
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21
  • TV Channel: ABC (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 4: Georgia

  • Current Record: 3-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 98th
  • Last Game Result: W 13-12 vs Kentucky

Next Game

  • Week 4 Opponent: BYE

No. 5: Tennessee

  • Current Record: 3-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 123rd
  • Last Game Result: W 71-0 vs Kent State

Next Game

  • Week 4 Opponent: @ Oklahoma
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21
  • TV Channel: ABC (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 6: LSU

  • Current Record: 2-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 43rd
  • Last Game Result: W 36-33 vs South Carolina

Make smart decisions. Use those stats when making your college football picks and place your bet on BetMGM.

Next Game

  • Week 4 Opponent: UCLA
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21
  • TV Channel: ABC

No. 7: Texas

  • Current Record: 3-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 11-1
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 127th
  • Last Game Result: W 56-7 vs UTSA

Next Game

  • Week 4 Opponent: Louisiana-Monroe
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21
  • TV Channel: SEC Network+

No. 8: Ole Miss

  • Current Record: 3-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 128th
  • Last Game Result: W 40-6 vs Wake Forest

Next Game

  • Week 4 Opponent: Georgia Southern
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21
  • TV Channel: SECN (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 9: Arkansas

  • Current Record: 2-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 48th
  • Last Game Result: W 37-27 vs UAB

Next Game

  • Week 4 Opponent: @ Auburn
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21
  • TV Channel: ESPN

No. 10: Texas A&M

  • Current Record: 2-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 83rd
  • Last Game Result: W 33-20 vs Florida

Next Game

  • Week 4 Opponent: Bowling Green
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21
  • TV Channel: SEC Network+

No. 11: South Carolina

  • Current Record: 2-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 97th
  • Last Game Result: L 36-33 vs LSU

Make smart decisions. Use those stats when making your college football picks and place your bet on BetMGM.

Next Game

  • Week 4 Opponent: Akron
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 12: Auburn

  • Current Record: 2-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 105th
  • Last Game Result: W 45-19 vs New Mexico

Next Game

  • Week 4 Opponent: Arkansas
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21
  • TV Channel: ESPN

No. 13: Kentucky

  • Current Record: 1-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 94th
  • Last Game Result: L 13-12 vs Georgia

Next Game

  • Week 4 Opponent: Ohio
  • Game Time: 12:45 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21
  • TV Channel: SECN (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 14: Florida

  • Current Record: 1-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 61st
  • Last Game Result: L 33-20 vs Texas A&M

Next Game

  • Week 4 Opponent: @ Mississippi State
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 15: Mississippi State

  • Current Record: 1-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 51st
  • Last Game Result: L 41-17 vs Toledo

Next Game

  • Week 4 Opponent: Florida
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 16: Vanderbilt

  • Current Record: 2-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 88th
  • Last Game Result: L 36-32 vs Georgia State

Next Game

  • Week 4 Opponent: @ Missouri
  • Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21
  • TV Channel: SEC Network

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Power Rankings

AAC Football Power Rankings for Week 4

AAC Football Power Rankings for Week 3

SEC Football Power Rankings for Week 3

SEC Football Power Rankings for Week 2

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow