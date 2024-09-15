SEC Football Power Rankings for Week 4
Published 1:18 pm Sunday, September 15, 2024
Which team sits on top of the SEC as we head into Week 4 of the college football season? Keep reading, as we’ve got power rankings to get you caught up on where each team stands.
SEC Power Rankings
Projected records reflect games against only FBS opponents.
No. 1: Missouri
- Current Record: 3-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-1
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 21st
- Last Game Result: W 27-21 vs Boston College
Next Game
- Week 4 Opponent: Vanderbilt
- Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21
- TV Channel: SEC Network
No. 2: Alabama
- Current Record: 3-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-1
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 80th
- Last Game Result: W 42-10 vs Wisconsin
Next Game
- Week 4 Opponent: BYE
No. 3: Oklahoma
- Current Record: 3-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-1
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 42nd
- Last Game Result: W 34-19 vs Tulane
Next Game
- Week 4 Opponent: Tennessee
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21
- TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 4: Georgia
- Current Record: 3-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 98th
- Last Game Result: W 13-12 vs Kentucky
Next Game
- Week 4 Opponent: BYE
No. 5: Tennessee
- Current Record: 3-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 123rd
- Last Game Result: W 71-0 vs Kent State
Next Game
- Week 4 Opponent: @ Oklahoma
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21
- TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 6: LSU
- Current Record: 2-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 43rd
- Last Game Result: W 36-33 vs South Carolina
Next Game
- Week 4 Opponent: UCLA
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21
- TV Channel: ABC
No. 7: Texas
- Current Record: 3-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 11-1
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 127th
- Last Game Result: W 56-7 vs UTSA
Next Game
- Week 4 Opponent: Louisiana-Monroe
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
No. 8: Ole Miss
- Current Record: 3-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 128th
- Last Game Result: W 40-6 vs Wake Forest
Next Game
- Week 4 Opponent: Georgia Southern
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 9: Arkansas
- Current Record: 2-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 48th
- Last Game Result: W 37-27 vs UAB
Next Game
- Week 4 Opponent: @ Auburn
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21
- TV Channel: ESPN
No. 10: Texas A&M
- Current Record: 2-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 83rd
- Last Game Result: W 33-20 vs Florida
Next Game
- Week 4 Opponent: Bowling Green
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
No. 11: South Carolina
- Current Record: 2-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 97th
- Last Game Result: L 36-33 vs LSU
Next Game
- Week 4 Opponent: Akron
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 12: Auburn
- Current Record: 2-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 105th
- Last Game Result: W 45-19 vs New Mexico
Next Game
- Week 4 Opponent: Arkansas
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21
- TV Channel: ESPN
No. 13: Kentucky
- Current Record: 1-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 94th
- Last Game Result: L 13-12 vs Georgia
Next Game
- Week 4 Opponent: Ohio
- Game Time: 12:45 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 14: Florida
- Current Record: 1-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 61st
- Last Game Result: L 33-20 vs Texas A&M
Next Game
- Week 4 Opponent: @ Mississippi State
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 15: Mississippi State
- Current Record: 1-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 51st
- Last Game Result: L 41-17 vs Toledo
Next Game
- Week 4 Opponent: Florida
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 16: Vanderbilt
- Current Record: 2-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 88th
- Last Game Result: L 36-32 vs Georgia State
Next Game
- Week 4 Opponent: @ Missouri
- Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21
- TV Channel: SEC Network
