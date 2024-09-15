How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Sept. 15 Published 12:05 am Sunday, September 15, 2024

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays will play Alec Burleson and the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday at Rogers Centre, at 1:37 p.m. ET.

Cardinals vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Sunday, September 15, 2024

1:37 p.m. ET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SNET

SNET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals have hit 152 homers this season, which ranks 23rd in the majors.

Fueled by 396 extra-base hits, St. Louis ranks 21st in MLB with a .388 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals rank 13th in MLB with a .246 team batting average.

St. Louis has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 605 (4.1 per game).

The Cardinals have the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.310).

The Cardinals rank 11th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.2 whiffs per contest.

St. Louis pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.12 ERA this year, which ranks 17th in MLB.

St. Louis strikes out just 8.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Cardinals rank 19th in MLB with a combined 1.269 WHIP this season.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will hand the ball to Miles Mikolas (8-11) for his 30th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up six earned runs in two innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Seattle Mariners.

He has 14 quality starts in 29 chances this season.

In 29 starts, Mikolas has pitched through or past the fifth inning 20 times. He has a season average of 5.4 frames per outing.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 29 chances this season.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 9/10/2024 Reds L 3-0 Home Andre Pallante Rhett Lowder 9/11/2024 Reds W 2-1 Home Lance Lynn Brandon Williamson 9/12/2024 Reds W 6-1 Home Sonny Gray Jakob Junis 9/13/2024 Blue Jays L 4-3 Away Erick Fedde Kevin Gausman 9/14/2024 Blue Jays L 7-2 Away Kyle Gibson José Berríos 9/15/2024 Blue Jays – Away Miles Mikolas Yariel Rodriguez 9/16/2024 Pirates – Home Andre Pallante Paul Skenes 9/17/2024 Pirates – Home Lance Lynn Bailey Falter 9/18/2024 Pirates – Home Sonny Gray Luis Ortiz 9/19/2024 Pirates – Home Erick Fedde Mitch Keller 9/20/2024 Guardians – Home Kyle Gibson Ben Lively

