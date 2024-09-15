How to Watch MLB Baseball on Sunday, Sept. 15: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times Published 1:25 am Sunday, September 15, 2024

The MLB slate today, which includes the Milwaukee Brewers taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks, is not one to miss.

Here you can find info on live coverage of all of today’s MLB action.

How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – Sept. 15

Baltimore Orioles (84-65) at Detroit Tigers (76-73)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSDET

TV Channel: BSDET
Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan Tigers Starter: Keider Montero (5-6, 4.88 ERA)

Keider Montero (5-6, 4.88 ERA) Orioles Starter: Cade Povich (2-8, 5.91 ERA)

Cincinnati Reds (73-77) at Minnesota Twins (78-70)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: Roku

TV Channel: Roku
Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota Twins Starter: David Festa (2-6, 5.08 ERA)

David Festa (2-6, 5.08 ERA) Reds Starter: Rhett Lowder (1-1, 0.59 ERA)

Kansas City Royals (82-67) at Pittsburgh Pirates (70-78)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSKC

TV Channel: BSKC
Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Pirates Starter: Jared Jones (6-7, 3.82 ERA)

Jared Jones (6-7, 3.82 ERA) Royals Starter: Brady Singer (9-10, 3.42 ERA)

New York Mets (81-67) at Philadelphia Phillies (89-59)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: WPIX

TV Channel: WPIX
Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez (10-9, 3.33 ERA)

Cristopher Sanchez (10-9, 3.33 ERA) Mets Starter: David Peterson (9-2, 2.98 ERA)

Miami Marlins (55-94) at Washington Nationals (67-81)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSFL

TV Channel: BSFL
Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore (8-12, 4.34 ERA)

MacKenzie Gore (8-12, 4.34 ERA) Marlins Starter: Adam Oller (1-3, 5.4 ERA)

Boston Red Sox (75-74) at New York Yankees (86-63)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: YES

TV Channel: YES
Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón (14-9, 4.15 ERA)

Carlos Rodón (14-9, 4.15 ERA) Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford (8-14, 4.09 ERA)

St. Louis Cardinals (74-74) at Toronto Blue Jays (71-78)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SNET

TV Channel: SNET
Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 1:37 PM ET

1:37 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario Blue Jays Starter: Yariel Rodriguez (1-6, 4.42 ERA)

Yariel Rodriguez (1-6, 4.42 ERA) Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas (8-11, 5.55 ERA)

Tampa Bay Rays (73-76) at Cleveland Guardians (85-64)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSSUN

TV Channel: BSSUN
Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio Guardians Starter: Ben Lively (11-9, 4.01 ERA)

Ben Lively (11-9, 4.01 ERA) Rays Starter: Taj Bradley (6-10, 4.4 ERA)

Oakland Athletics (65-84) at Chicago White Sox (34-115)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois White Sox Starter: Sean Burke (0-0, 0 ERA)

Sean Burke (0-0, 0 ERA) Athletics Starter: JP Sears (11-10, 4.18 ERA)

Chicago Cubs (75-73) at Colorado Rockies (57-92)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: COLR

TV Channel: COLR
Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado Rockies Starter: Cal Quantrill (8-9, 4.63 ERA)

Cal Quantrill (8-9, 4.63 ERA) Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks (3-11, 6.51 ERA)

San Diego Padres (84-65) at San Francisco Giants (72-77)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SDPA

TV Channel: SDPA
Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California Giants Starter: Landen Roupp (0-1, 3.44 ERA)

Landen Roupp (0-1, 3.44 ERA) Padres Starter: Martín Pérez (4-5, 4.46 ERA)

Houston Astros (80-68) at Los Angeles Angels (60-88)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSW

TV Channel: BSW
Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California Angels Starter: Caden Dana (1-1, 9 ERA)

Caden Dana (1-1, 9 ERA) Astros Starter: Ronel Blanco (10-6, 2.99 ERA)

Milwaukee Brewers (86-62) at Arizona Diamondbacks (82-66)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: ARID

TV Channel: ARID
Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen (12-6, 3.55 ERA)

Zac Gallen (12-6, 3.55 ERA) Brewers Starter: D.L. Hall (1-1, 4.01 ERA)

Texas Rangers (71-78) at Seattle Mariners (76-73)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSSW

TV Channel: BSSW
Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington Mariners Starter: George Kirby (11-11, 3.77 ERA)

George Kirby (11-11, 3.77 ERA) Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney (5-13, 3.84 ERA)

Los Angeles Dodgers (87-61) at Atlanta Braves (81-67)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: ESPN

TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia Braves Starter: Charlie Morton (8-8, 4.11 ERA)

Charlie Morton (8-8, 4.11 ERA) Dodgers Starter: Walker Buehler (1-5, 5.95 ERA)

