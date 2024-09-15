How to live stream NFL RedZone Week 2 with a free Fubo trial
Published 12:47 am Sunday, September 15, 2024
Watch Today’s Matchups on NFL RedZone
|Matchup
|Time
|TV/Stream
|Odds
|New Orleans Saints at Dallas Cowboys
|1:00 PM ET
|FOX | Fubo
|Favorite: Cowboys (-6)
Total: 46.5
|San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings
|1:00 PM ET
|CBS | Paramount+, Fubo
|Favorite: 49ers (-4.5)
Total: 46.5
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions
|1:00 PM ET
|FOX | Fubo
|Favorite: Lions (-7.5)
Total: 51.5
|Seattle Seahawks at New England Patriots
|1:00 PM ET
|FOX | Fubo
|Favorite: Seahawks (-3)
Total: 38.5
|Indianapolis Colts at Green Bay Packers
|1:00 PM ET
|FOX | Fubo
|Favorite: Colts (-2.5)
Total: 40.5
|New York Giants at Washington Commanders
|1:00 PM ET
|FOX | Fubo
|Favorite: Commanders (-1.5)
Total: 43.5
|Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars
|1:00 PM ET
|CBS | Paramount+, Fubo
|Favorite: Jaguars (-3)
Total: 41.5
|Los Angeles Chargers at Carolina Panthers
|1:00 PM ET
|CBS | Paramount+, Fubo
|Favorite: Chargers (-5.5)
Total: 39
|Las Vegas Raiders at Baltimore Ravens
|1:00 PM ET
|CBS | Paramount+, Fubo
|Favorite: Ravens (-8.5)
Total: 41.5
|New York Jets at Tennessee Titans
|1:00 PM ET
|CBS | Paramount+, Fubo
|Favorite: Jets (-3.5)
Total: 41
|Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals
|4:05 PM ET
|FOX | Fubo
|Favorite: Cardinals (-1)
Total: 48
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Denver Broncos
|4:25 PM ET
|CBS | Paramount+, Fubo
|Favorite: Steelers (-2.5)
Total: 36.5
|Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs
|4:25 PM ET
|CBS | Paramount+, Fubo
|Favorite: Chiefs (-6)
Total: 48
